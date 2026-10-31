North Carolina judge gave man sole custody, despite admitted suicidal ideations

Note: an official recording of the October 20, 2026, hearing is in the podcast.

Judge Paige McThenia, the draconian North Carolina judge, continued her reign of terror at a recent hearing earlier this month.

Judge McThenia has given sole custody to John Preysner, while ignoring evidence of abuse. Below he is recorded hitting his daughter.

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At a hearing in April 2026, Judge McThenia was so furious with Thi Preysner, who went to California and didn’t return, that she gave John Preysner temporary sole custody. She did it without holding an evidentiary hearing or examining any evidence of parental fitness. A recording of that hearing is below.

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At an October 20, 2026, hearing, it was revealed that John Preysner once acknowledged wanting to hurt his daughter and spent ten days in a psych ward after admitting it to a medical professional at Atrium Health.

Not only did Judge McThenia not consider this for custody, but she also wouldn’t let Thi Preysner, John’s wife who is divorcing him, the medical records.

The drama started when Thi made an offhanded comment, “Yes, Your Honor. I’m wondering if the court is going to allow respondent {John Preysner} to the interrogatory about my medications I’ve been prescribed why won’t the court allow {me} access to the medical record where John threatens to kill our daughter, who was nine months old at the time?”

This hearing was a motion to compel hearing because John Preysner asked for every prescription medication that Thi had taken since the beginning of 2022.

During the October hearing, Trosch referred to one of the interrogatories, “And then the next one is going to be 23. 23 is list each and every medication prescribed to you- you’ve taken since January 1st, 2022, for each of the stated dosage for describing prior purpose.”

She hadn’t provided all of them, and he was trying to compel it.

Thi noted that John wasn’t required to provide the medical records from this hospital stay.

I left a voicemail with John which was not returned. I left an email with his attorney, Eric Trosch, and that was also not returned.

During discovery, John responded to an interrogatory where he may have alluded to this incident.

After Thi made her comment in the October 20, 2026, hearing, John’s attorney went into an unhinged rant, blaming Thi, me, and others for John not having to disclose this hospital stay.

Trosch never denied the incident or hospital stay occurred. That portion of the hearing is below.

“This is not a decision you can make, Your Honor.” Trosch said in the hearing. “But I do think it’s kind of rich for her to say there’s a problem with this when she’s the one that’s going and putting the primary records of her children’s father into the hands of investigative journalists writing yellow dog rag articles about this case.”

I’m pretty sure I’m the one writing, “yellow dog rag articles,” which is probably an insult.

Ironically, when Thi asked for invasive medical records in her interrogatory, John claimed he was not required to provide it.

John was previously involuntarily placed into guardianship.

The transparent unfairness stems from a flagrant bias which Judge McThenia has shown throughout this case. Trosch’s wife is a sitting judge in the same courthouse as Judge McThenia. His brother recently retired as a judge in the courthouse.

Judge McThenia granted John sole custody despite evidence of abuse. She recently awarded an exorbitant sanctions award, and she’s trying to jail Thi.

Not surprisingly, Judge McThenia ordered Thi to provide every medication she has taken since 2022 and ordered her to pay John’s costs for filing the motion to compel in this October 20, 2026, hearing.

An email to Judge McThenia’s chambers was left unreturned. Thi declined to comment.