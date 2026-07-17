Michael Volpe Investigates

Michael Volpe Investigates

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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This is how trust litigation becomes an extraction industry. A family trust starts with real property, real value, and a real purpose: support the beneficiaries. Then come trustees, lawyers, settlements, fees, disputed transactions, conflicts, and court hearings where the obvious remedy somehow evaporates. If DeMeo’s conduct damaged the Flint trust, sue her. If Siegel has a conflict, appoint a co-trustee who can. What should not happen is the usual probate magic trick: everyone gets paid except the people the trust was created to protect. Rubin called the trust insolvent when it suited him and billable when fees were due. Now Siegel’s reversal raises the same ugly question: is anyone in this courtroom trying to preserve the trust, or is the system simply managing its death?

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