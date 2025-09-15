Nellie Bly, my favorite journalist

Since Charlie Kirk’s murder on September 10, 2025, there has been an outpouring of emotion.

His non-profit, Turning Point USA, recently announced that over 30,000 people have reached out to start chapters.

Turning Point USA has seen a massive surge in inquiries for new college chapters as the organization works to advance Charlie Kirk's vision following his assassination last week. Andrew Kolvet, executive producer of "The Charlie Kirk Show," said Sunday that, in the past 48 hours, Turning Point USA (TPUSA) has received more than 32,000 inquiries from people wanting to start new campus chapters. "To put that in perspective, TPUSA currently has 900 official college chapters and around 1,200 high school chapters, with a presence of 3,500 total," Kolvet, who is also a TPUSA spokesman, wrote on X.

His friends and colleagues have shared poignant stories about him.

His widow said his work won’t die, and his legacy will live on.

There has also been a lot of ugliness from both sides. That’s not surprising since a national conversation- largely on social media- has played out.

There will be ugliness with an enormous conversation.

Tens of thousands of liberals- maybe more- have ghoulishly celebrated his death.

Meanwhile, conservatives- like Nazi hunters- are determined to hold each accountable, no matter how insignificant that person is.

After years of complaints from the right about “cancel culture” from the left, some conservatives are seeking to upend the lives and careers of those who disparaged Charlie Kirk after his death. They’re going after companies, educators, news outlets, political rivals and others they judge as promoting hate speech. A campaign by public officials and others on the right has led just days after the conservative activist’s death to the firing or punishment of teachers, an Office Depot employee, government workers, a TV pundit and the expectation of more dismissals coming. This past weekend, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy posted that American Airlines had grounded pilots who he said were celebrating Kirk’s assassination.

More troubling is the insistence by many conservatives that all liberals- particularly those in media- are responsible for Kirk’s death.

They’ve called for war.

Kirk valued free speech, but he’s not above criticism.

When Paul Pelosi’s attacker was apprehended, he called for a “patriot” to bail out the attacker.

Approximately two weeks ago, he condemned Muslims for publicly praying in New York City.

He suggested most black pilots weren’t qualified but only got the job through DEI.

Kirk spoke a lot- through his radio show, debates, cable appearances- so finding incendiary comments was likely.

The left has also mischaracterized his comments like his view on empathy and a claim that gun deaths were “worth it” to protect the second amendment.

Kirk created a unique business model. By going to campuses and debating, he met his ideological opponents face to face.

Many people- primarily college kids- squared off with him face to face.

It was at one of these debates that he was tragically shot, by someone who never met him, but only knew him from the on-line and television world.

Charlie Kirk was more effective than anyone at creating these face-to-face debates, and that may be his genius.

It’s much harder to hate someone you interact with than someone you know from a computer icon.

As a society, we have to go from hating someone for their views to vehemently disagreeing with the view.

Separating that from the person.

Fortunately, American history is loaded with these examples.