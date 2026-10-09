Michael Volpe Investigates special report: an interview with Melissa Rutherford

Kim Wallan is an Oregon State Representative

Melissa Rutherford has faced the brutalities of the Jackson County, Oregon family court system.

Its two main players, she told me, are attorney Jim Wallan and Judge Benjamin Bloom.

She faced both and lost her daughter in the process, she told me.

Now, she is running as a write-in candidate against Republican Kim Wallan, Jim’s wife.

She told me that she has met many moms and the pattern is the same.

Jim Wallan represents an abusive man; Wallan accuses the protective mother of parental alienation, and Judge Bloom grants custody to the abuser.

Jim Wallan recently had problems with the bar and was suspended. Neither returned an email for comment.

A truck she saw at a gas station illustrating her point

In the spring, I covered a case similar to this from Jackson County, only the judge was David Hoppe. Rebecca Sandgren also lost her kids and was accused of parental alienation, despite all sorts of evidence her ex-husband, Joel Sandgren was molesting them. Jim Wallan represented Joel. Check out my interview with Rebecca below.

In Melissa’s case, her troubles started when a notorious figure got on her case- Dorcy Pruter.

Pruter is a high school graduate who is appointed to do reunification therapy despite not being qualified- due to her high school education- to be a therapist. She was the reunification therapist on the Tsimhoni and Wolferts cases, two notorious cases where abuse was covered up and the protective parent was accused of parental alienation.

Megan Fox, back when she was an honest journalist, also wrote about Pruter’s involvement in a fake parental alienation case- this one where the father was the protective parent.

Because Pruter has a high school education, she’s not qualified to make the psychological assessment she was making in Megan’s article.

In fact, she rarely testifies in court due to her restrictions. She’d be destroyed on voir dire, even in family court.

Normally, her cohort and mentor Dr. Craig Childress testifies. Childress, who parental alienation proponents often cite as an expert, also has problems with ethics. He lost his license in California and practiced without one in Oregon.

Melissa told me that Childress wasn’t involved in her case. Instead, Pruter testified as an expert. Melissa represented herself and didn’t know her educational background.

Melissa explained.

She testified to that I was not clinically sane enough to have my daughter. I was- I forget the term that her Conscious Co-Parenting Institute uses, but basically I was not mentally sane enough to have my daughter. My daughter needed to be in with my husband. I was alienating my daughter from my ex-husband.

Pruter did not respond to an email for comment.

Melissa told me that her main campaign focus is approximately $300 million which Oregon spends on court and court related activities.

Part of a chart provided by Melissa’s campaign showing Wallan’s role in funding court services

Melissa said Representative Wallan controls this money. It’s more complicated than that. She is a legislator; however, she holds leadership positions in committees with direct oversight over that money.

Melissa wants to see that money redirected to police, teachers, and drug rehabilitation for the homeless. She told me that Oregon has a significant homeless population.

From Google AI

Check out the debate on the homeless below.