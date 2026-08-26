Michael Volpe Investigates special report: an interview with Amy-Marie Christensen

Piqui’s Law was supposed to be a landmark law which finally protected kids from abuse during child custody in California.

California Democrat State Senator Susan Rubio sponsored Piqui’s Law

Amy-Marie Christensen is an activist who has observed court, testified, and spoken with legislators, lawyers, and other court professionals.

She told me that thus far Piqui’s Law has no teeth.

Piqui’s Law was passed with great fanfare in 2023 and went into law on January 1, 2024.

It was the first law to ban reunification camps. Nearly ten states have since banned reunification camps, including SB 1372 in Arizona, which I covered extensively.

In this wide-ranging interview, Amy-Marie told me that judges routinely ignore the law, even laughing it off at times.