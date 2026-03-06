Marta Bryceland faced more police brutality

Photos Marta took days after being manhandled by Richmond County, NY cops

A visit with her daughter turned into another police brutality nightmare for Marta Bryceland in the summer of 2024.

Marta was set for a supervised visit, the first in a long time, with her daughter in August 2024, but she thought trouble was ahead.

She believed there was a warrant for her arrest for violating a protective order.

Marta told me that she thought she might be arrested on the visit.

She checked with the courts and found nothing.

She still smelled a rat, so she asked a family court victim, Frank Hand, to come with her.

Frank told me that at the supervised visit location he noticed several plain clothes cops approach them and begin to verbally state that she was to be arrested.

They didn’t produce an arrest warrant, and he told me that it was unclear what she was being arrested for. The full interview is below.

Frank said after going back and forth for a while, the officers produced some document, but he did not believe it was a warrant.

Marta was arrested at the supervised visit location.

Frank said he’s seen many parents, including himself, targeted for specious arrests while they are battling for custody.

“I’ve spent more time in jail in the last ten years,” he told me, “Than I’ve spent with me daughter.”

He didn’t have so much as a “speeding ticket,” Frank told me, before his divorce got started.

Martha said following the arrest she was taken to a hospital before appearing in court the next day.

Frank was there, and so was her then boyfriend Tommy Gilliland. Tommy, in an interview along with Marta from 2025, described what happened next.

Tommy said he was there to support Marta.

During a break, Marta’s attorney rushed to Tommy and Frank and said they must erase Facebook posts critical of her family court judge, Karen Wolff.

They went to the car and got into her Facebook account and erased the mean Facebook posts against the sensitive judge.

On their way back, they were stopped by the same lawyer who now warned them they could not enter because court officials were accusing them of impersonating cops.

Both Tommy and Frank denied they ever did anything like this, but because they were unable to reenter to the courthouse, Marta was taken into custody.

Tommy, in the video, said she went to Riker’s, however, Marta told me that before getting to Riker’s, she made another stop at a hospital.

Cameras from inside the hospital captured what happened next.

The scene started innocuously. Marta, shackled, was guided down the hallway and handed some paperwork.

She told me this was her discharge paperwork, which she said she needed for further follow up appointments.

That paperwork was taken from her; she told me she tried to get a nurse to give her another copy.

At this point, several officers from Richmond County surrounded her. The raised her and carried her through the door, before she disappeared.

The scene continued in the second video.

Marta said the officers ripped her arms apart and caused bruising. She provided photos.

From there, she was taken to Riker’s. She described what happened next.

“Methamphetamines, marijuana, crystal meth, drugs…Fights, to the point that inmates fight so hard they cannot get up off the ground. It’s extreme and that’s where they put me.” She told me.

She spent four days in Riker’s, but only because her friends raised $60,000 for an exorbitant bail.

The mean Facebook posts no longer mattered, but prosecutors instead charged her with assaulting an officer and other charges from the confrontation in the hospital.

About six months later, all those charges were dismissed.

