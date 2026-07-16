Michael Volpe Investigates

Michael Volpe Investigates

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2h

This is why people are losing faith in family court. A child reportedly goes to a doctor for persistent diarrhea, allegedly discloses abuse while the mother is out of the room, and the mother follows the doctor’s recommendation. In a sane system, that triggers an investigation. In Walker-world, it becomes evidence against the mother. The court apparently transforms medical care into misconduct, protection into alienation, and a child’s distress into a weapon for the accused parent. That is not “best interests of the child.” That is institutional DARVO. Deny the danger. Attack the mother. Reverse victim and offender. Then call the resulting order law. If Volpe’s reporting is accurate, Idaho should not be giving this judge another case involving children. It should be giving her an investigation.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 MIchael Volpe · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture