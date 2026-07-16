Judge Diane Walker, courtesy of her reelection campaign website

Judge Diane Walker lived up to her Mengele like moniker again, when she twisted abuse allegations in a June 2026 hearing.

The legal fiction

On June 11, 2026, Ada County, Idaho Magistrate Judge Diane Walker presided over a hearing in Josh Pastrama Vs. Rachel Pastrama.

Based on the presentation of Josh Pastrama’s attorney, Kyle Engles, along with Judge Walker’s commentary in that hearing, this was an open and shut case.

The couple’s younger child made several disclosures, according to Engles, and all of them were unsubstantiated.

Her son told Judge Walker, in a chambers’ meeting, that he lied about abuse.

Ignoring this pattern, Rachel Pastrama took her son to the doctor again on May 28, 2026, where he disclosed more abuse allegations against his dad.

Both Kyle and Judge Walker agreed- Rachel was out of control and needed to be restricted.

The narrative presented in court that day was an example of legal fiction.

“A legal fiction is where the law puts on a black robe, declares an artificial construct to be reality, and everyone in the courtroom to proceed as the illusion were fact. It is not necessarily a lie- but it is power turning assumption into consequences.” Richard Luthmann wrote in a text message for this article.

The truth

In this case, many of the assertions made by Walker and Engles were true but twisted.

There were prior disclosures which were deemed unsubstantiated. Rachel took her son to a doctor on May 28, 2026, where he disclosed.

Her son told Judge Walker, according to Walker, he lied.

The meeting was held in chambers and Judge Walker, and Rachel’s son was hysterical. Police were called.

Judge Walker emerged from chambers to proclaim that he lied.

Rachel did not know about this recantation, even if you accept it at face value, until after taking her son to the doctor’s office on May 28, 2026.

Furthermore, she took him to the doctor that day because he had persistent diarrhea.

From a motion filed by Rachel’s attorney, Kimberly Brooks

Rachel left the room temporarily, according to testimony and motion filed, and her son disclosed to the doctor while she was gone.

The doctor, concerned with the disclosure, recommended mother and son go to St. Luke’s Hospital for more treatment.

Rachel followed the doctor’s advice.

The cover-up

Upon learning about these events, Josh filed an emergency motion to limit custody.

From an affidavit filed by Josh Pastrama’s attorney, Kyle Engles, in support of a motion to modify custody

Kyle Engles currently works for Jolley and Jolley, a regional father’s rights law firm.

His presence is even more troubling. In the summer 2024, I did my first story on Ada County courts. In that story, Engles was the litigant, represented by Sam Katz of Bevis, Thiry, Hansen, and Katz.

In that case, doctor’s visits were routinely spun against Vernoica.

Screenshots from part of my first article

Judge Walker presided, at the time of the first article, on Engles’ custody case. She’s since been replaced by Judge Kyle Schou.

Engles didn’t respond to a voicemail and email for comment.

A message left for a number associated with Josh Pastrama was unreturned.

Veronica Baiz provided this statement regarding this case.

I don’t have any comment regarding Mr. Engels, and I would prefer not to be publicly associated with him in any way. As for Judge Diane Walker, I believe the Idaho Legislature has afforded the judiciary ample opportunity to address concerns involving judicial conduct internally. Idaho is home to many ethical, dedicated judges and court professionals, and that distinction is important. In fact, during the last election cycle, members of the legal community publicly expressed concerns about Judge Walker’s conduct, demonstrating that these issues are not simply the grievances of disappointed litigants. If meaningful accountability continues to be absent, the Legislature should consider exercising its constitutional oversight authority where appropriate. Public confidence in the judicial system depends on transparency, accountability, and the willingness to address misconduct when it occurs. The Legislature serves as a co-equal branch of government and has both the authority and the responsibility to act on behalf of the people when existing oversight mechanisms fail.

The June 11 hearing concluded with Judge Walker limiting Rachel to one day of custody time weekly, while giving Josh legal decision-making power.

The second part is key because it forbids her from taking her sons to a doctor without Josh’s permission.

Rachel Pastrama provided this statement.

I keep hearing that family court is supposed to act in the best interest of the child. So I have one question: If a child is telling strangers he needs help, and his mother does everything the law tells her to do—takes him to doctors, counselors, and law enforcement, then asks the court for protection—why is she the one who loses her rights? How does that protect a child? And if that’s considered the best interest of the child, then I think every Idaho family should be asking what that phrase really means. California kept my family safe for years after I survived a murder-for-hire plot. I moved to Idaho believing those protections would continue. Instead, when my 11-year-old son cried out for help, I did everything we’re taught to do—I took him to doctors, counselors, and the courts. Somehow, asking for help cost me my children. If that’s what ‘the best interest of the child’ looks like, then every parent in Idaho should be asking hard questions. This isn’t just my story anymore—it’s about whether survivors and children can trust the system that’s supposed to protect them. My son asked adults for help. I listened. I did exactly what every parent is told to do. The result wasn’t protection—it was losing my children. If a parent can be punished for trying to protect her child, then we have to ask whether the system is truly serving the best interests of children.

Judge Walker explained her decision in the hearing this way, “I find enough information that you are probably coaching {her son}, and you are pursuing these things knowing that they weren’t true.”

The new motion

At that hearing, Engles appeared magnanimous. He said he was initially considering asking for supervised visits before changing his mind.

On June 14, 2026, Engles filed a new motion asking for supervised visits.

An in-person hearing is set to hear this motion on July 28, 2026.

Blind eye to abuse

This case continues a troubling pattern for Judge Walker, where she ignores abuse and places kids in the sole custody of the abuser.

She is, in effect, doing Mengele like experiments on kids to see how much abuse they can sustain.

Along with Veronica Baiz’s case, Sabrina Gear told me that Judge Walker ignored evidence of sexual and physical abuse against her ex, pushing for substantial custody time.

Sabrina told me that she escaped by moving away, but Judge Walker attempted to intercede in the case in Tennessee hoping for Ada County to retain jurisdiction.

Jeff Murray told me in 2024 that Judge Walker acknowledged one incident of physical abuse by his ex-wife, but she ignored it anyway.

“There have not been two acts of domestic violence which is required to conclude that a party is a habitual offender.” Judge Walker wrote in Jeff’s custody order.

Check out my interview with Jeff below.

In September 2024, Attorney David Kracke filed a motion with screenshots in which his client’s daughter wrote that her father, Kracke’s client, was abusing her.

A text message accusing Judge Walker of ignoring abuse

Mr. Kracke could include this damning evidence because he knew Judge Walker didn’t care if his client was abusing his daughter.

In that case, Kracke made the claim that the teenager was reaching out to an activist because the teenager’s mother was encouraging her.

{I purposely kept the identities of all parties confidential in this case because I received documents from others, not any of the parties}