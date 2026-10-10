Michael Volpe Investigates

Michael Volpe Investigates

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
Oct 11

A law license puts other people’s money, families, and futures in an attorney’s hands. The disciplinary court policing that privilege owes the public more than a locked filing cabinet. Catanzarite deserves a fair hearing, but invoking a diagnosis should not turn scrutiny of his professional conduct into a confidential negotiation. Protect genuine medical confidences with precise redactions, and expose the legal arguments to daylight. Judge Worthington should explain why that approach would not suffice here. Sealing opposing counsel’s response makes that explanation especially urgent. A diagnosis may help explain conduct. It cannot become a trapdoor through which professional accountability vanishes.

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