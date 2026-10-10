A California attorney had his bar complaint court process largely sealed weeks after I reported on his curious defense.

Ken Catanzarite was up for bar discipline after repeatedly filing frivolous filings.

Catanzarite didn’t defend himself, but rather, he claimed he was a narcissist and his filings were part of a narcissistic episode. The California bar mocked this response.

Shortly after I reported this, Catanzarite filed to have much of his California bar court case sealed. Remarkably, even that motion was sealed.

Ken Catanzarite

The judge presiding, Alison Worthington, granted him his request.

California bar court judges are nominated in several ways; however, Judge Worthington was appointed by the California Supreme Court in October 2025 for a six-year term.

As a result of the order to seal, a whole slate of filings by Catanzarite are not available for viewing.

All of these items are listed on the docket, but the underlying filings are unavailable and sealed.

The bar’s response- which alluded to Catanzarite’s narcissism diagnosis- has also been sealed retroactively.

(I shared the pertinent portion of the bar’s response above. Sealing it retroactively is useless since I already have a copy.)

OCTC’s opposition is listed but no longer available

Catanzarite went one step further and demanded that bar counsel in his case, Eli Morgenstern, be withdrawn from the case.

“Mr. Catanzarite’s motion to dismiss also seeks, in the alternative, disqualification of opposing counsel.” Catanzarite’s motion filed on October 8, 2026. This motion was not sealed.

I left voicemails and emails for Catanzarite and his attorney, Erin Joyce, but none were returned.

I left emails for Judge Worthington and Mr. Morgenstern, but neither was returned.

Catanzarite is looking to dismiss his case and delay the proceedings while a slate of motions is decided, along with sealing numerous filings.

While parts of bar court preceding can be sealed, that must be balanced with the public’s right to know. Bar court proceedings are open to the public by rule.

Rule 5.12 is below.

Check out my interview with Justin Beck, a victim of Catanzarite’s unethical behavior, as we discussed the underlying case which landed Catanzarite in hot water wit the California bar.

Post-script

Check out the fundraiser for Orange County.

Here are the previous articles in the series. Part 1, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5, Part 6, Part 7, Part 8. Part 9, Part 10, Part 11, Part 12, Part 13, Part 14, Part 15, Part 16, Part 17, Part 18, Part 19, Part 20, Part 21, Part 22, Part 23, Part 24, Part 25. Part 26, Part 27, Part 28, Part 29, Part 30, Part 31, Part 33, Part 34, Part 35, Part 36, Part 37, Part 38, Part 39, Part 40, Part 41, Part 42, Part 43, Part 44, Part 45, Part 46, Part 47, Part 48, Part 49, Part 50, Part 51, Part 52, Part 53, Part 54, Part 55, Part 56, Part 57, Part 58, Part 59, Part 60, Part 61, Part 62, Part 63, Part 64, Part 65, Part 66, and Part 67.