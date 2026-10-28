Kafkaesque protective order hearing keeps father and son apart even longer

Note: part one of the protective order hearing is in the podcast. Part two is below.

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An evidence free protective order hearing will keep father and son apart for at least one more year.

Jeff Reichert hasn’t seen his son in four years; he’s had sporadic phone contact with his son, almost seventeen, since a draconian court order in February 2022.

His ex-wife, Sarah Hornbeck, is a drunk who once was passed out while she was supposed to be taking care of their son.

One of the headlines from Hornbeck’s drunk driving exploits

After a custody battle which lasted nearly a decade, Jeff Reichert was granted through a consent order- or by agreement- sole physical custody with Sarah getting supervised visits in 2020.

That order required mediation for all further disputes. Hornbeck then went to Anne Arundel County, Maryland months later to open up the custody case, violating the mediation clause in the consent order.

A complex, bizarre, and corrupt legal process culminated in February 2022, with Hornbeck getting physical custody.

Jeff was supposed to have weekly visits, but Hornbeck has been able to violate the order at will.

Long after both Hornbeck and Reichert moved out of Anne Arundel County, the custody case remains there. I asked Jeff about this, and he responded by email.

The custody case remains there because Judge Schaeffer refused to transfer it. It had previously been in Baltimore City for approximately ten years. I moved to Virginia within months of the Anne Arundel proceedings beginning, and Sarah has never lived in Anne Arundel County. When I sought transfer, that court had handled the case for less than a year. I relied on the final consent order, which I understood to require transfer under those circumstances. My allegation is that corruption and political favoritism have influenced how this case has been retained and decided. Judges Schaeffer, Asti and Morris are the judges whose conduct I am challenging. I want the Republican political connections of judges involved in this case examined alongside the assignments, the refusal to transfer, and the rulings themselves. I count seventeen consecutive denials of my motions since June. I want an independent investigation into whether political relationships or coordination have influenced this proceeding since July 2020. The public should be able to examine the reasons given for each decision. I believe an independent judge outside these relationships would examine the record without protecting the judges who made the earlier decisions. That is why I want independent review. No judge and no political connection should be beyond scrutiny when the government is exercising this much power over a parent and child.

In her latest scheme, Sarah Hornbeck filed for a protective order in May 2026.

This was dubious for numerous reasons. Jeff doesn’t see his son, and he lives in Virginia, while she and her son live in Maryland.

Her protective order application was vague.

In her application, Sarah made an allusion to a text message which frightened her son, but she did not provide a copy of this text message.

She didn’t even quote from it.

She filed the protective order in Baltimore County, Maryland, where she lives, but it was quickly transferred to Anne Arundel County, where neither she nor Jeff live.

I reached out to Ms. Hornbeck by email, but she didn’t respond.

Her long-time attorney is Brennan McCarthy. He has handled her child custody case for years. She represented herself in this protective order, and he did not return a voicemail for comment.

I asked Jeff why his ex-wife filed this protective order.

I believe she filed it to keep the threat of jail between my son and me. I had already asked the court to modify custody and child support and to enforce access to Grant that she was denying. She then sought another protective order. I believe that was retaliation for challenging the arrangement that has kept us apart. The consequences reach directly into my life in Virginia. Even if Grant reaches out himself, I fear that answering him could be reported as a violation and put me back in jail. A father should not have to look at his son’s name on the telephone and wonder whether answering could cost him his freedom.

There is also a dispute of service. In a recent motion, Jeff argued that he was never properly served.

According to Jeff’s motion, a Chesapeake County, Virginia Sheriff’s Deputy showed him documents through a glass partition in the jail while he was briefly detained on September 8, 2026.

When he left jail, no documents were provided. Furthermore, court employees refused to provide him with any documents.

Chesapeake County Sheriff’s provided a statement in which they claimed everything was kosher, “We can confirm that the individual was served in accordance with the appropriate procedures. Our records indicate that service was completed and properly documented by the serving deputy.”

The Sheriff’s Deputy who supposedly served Jeff has never been identified.

The court hearing was even worse.

Judge Elizabeth Morris, who has presided over their custody case for several years, presided over the protective order hearing.

Judge Elizabeth Morris

Jeff did not attend, however, according to his motions, he didn’t know when the hearing was scheduled for.

When Judge Morris asked Sarah why she was filing to protective order on behalf of her son, she again alluded to a text message.

The pertinent portion of the hearing is below. Note, this portion starts on one recording and continues on the other so there are two parts.

Hornbeck testified that her son called her and told her of a concerning text message. She testified that she saw the text message.

She stated further, “He received a text message from his father which indicated his father knew exactly where he was and what he was doing at that particular moment in time.”

Only, this supposed text message was not entered into the record; Hornbeck never even read the text message into the record.

Her son will be seventeen in November. He didn’t testify. It’s likely he doesn’t even know this protective order was filed on his behalf.

Hornbeck then spent another ten minutes ranting about media, including me, who have written about the case.

Based on that evidence, Judge Morris granted the protective order which will expire in September 2027, when Jeff’s son is almost eighteen.