The California constitution requires open courtrooms, but that didn’t stop San Diego County Judge Renee Stackhouse from closing her courtroom in a key hearing so she could continue to torture two kids.

On Friday, Judge Stackhouse executed her evil plan and abuser Bryan Mineo took custody of his two children, despite their vociferous fears.

The two kids were sent first to Phoenix Children’s Hospital for an evaluation. On the way, they were despondent.

By Monday, Bryan’s lawyer, Catie Young, said everyone was doing great.

What happened in between? I’ll get to that but first let’s recap.

Bryan Mineo is a terrible father. His kids are six and seven, and for most of their lives he was largely absent.

He spent time galivanting around the world; he stayed in the Cayman Islands for several months.

When he was taking care of them, he abused them.

He made his daughter eat dirt and broke her leg. There may even be more startling allegations.

As a result, when forced to go with him, the kids begged not to go, like at this custody exchange from July 2026.

Until about a year ago, Bryan wasn’t very interested in participating in parenting his kids. He used scant portions of his custody time- 4% per one filing- but then he got married and got a new attorney, Catie Young.

The children were primarily raised by their mom, Courtney Clifford.

Catie went to law school at the Thomas Jefferson School of Law, the unaccredited law school.

The current judge in the custody case is Judge Renee Stackhouse, who went to the same law school.

So did Erica Bloom, the minor’s counsel.

The three have schemed to remove kids from their safe environment and put them into chaos.

“Either the court acts now to repair the relationship with father, or the relationship will likely be damaged forever,” Young stated to the judge melodramatically in a June 2026 hearing.

Judge Stackhouse accepted this ludicrous argument and on September 18, 2026, she ordered a sudden custody switch.

Bryan, who lives in California, was to take his kids full time, leaving Courtney with supervised visits.

Initially an appeals court blocked this order, but that was eventually dropped.

On Friday, the switch started.

On Monday, Judge Stackhouse got an update.

The public was not invited. Below is what I heard when I logged on remotely.

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People who came in person were also blocked.

Fortunately, I got the lowdown anyway.