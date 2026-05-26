While intending to witness the latest stop in a thirteen-year child custody odyssey, I was instead treated to a star chamber in Chicago.

Once Judge Scannichio noticed me in the gallery, she quickly closed her courtroom to any visitors.

Eddie Engels was facing more legal abuse from his ex-girlfriend, Feliza Castro, and her latest overpriced custody attorney, Brendan Hammer.

Brendan Hammer from his law firm’s website

I’m sure the hearing was scintillating however; I don’t know what happened because I was kicked out before it began.

The Cook County Courts building is located at 50 West Washington in Chicago.

The fireworks started in the hallway prior to the hearing when Feliza started screaming about me being a “fake journalist” and “harassing” her with articles.

She and Eddie have been embroiled in a child custody case which is in its thirteenth year. She has physical custody despite testing positive for drugs several times and having a history of violence.

Feliza smiled to the camera during her mugshot in Michigan. In a separate incident, she allegedly assaulted a cop.

Her overpriced defamation attorney, Max Goodman, threatened to sue me in November of last year.

That went nowhere, and she took her frustrations out in the hallway.

She got her overpriced custody attorney’s attention because before the parties could argue the merits of the hearing, Hammer put an oral motion on the record.

He asked the courtroom to be closed due to the “sensitivity” of the matter.

Hammer violated Eddie’s due process rights, because a key plank of due process is notice.

Google AI’s thoughts on notice and due process

Instead of sandbagging Eddie, Hammer should have filed a motion well in advance of court so that Eddie could have time to respond.

Illinois law allows Judge Regina Scannicchio, who presided, the close the courtroom if that’s “in the best interest of the child.”

Hammer cited the law, leaving Eddie stunned.

Judge Scannicchio had to print out the portion of the law Hammer cited for Eddie.

Dumbfounded, Eddie said there was nothing sensitive to be discussed today.

All the “sensitive” things discussed today.

After hearing arguments, Judge Scannicchio rambled for a couple minutes repeating “in the best interest of the child” five or six times before deciding that keeping the courtroom closed was “in the child’s best interest.”

Unable to witness the hearing, I had plenty of time to take photos of the Chicago skyline from the hallway

The oral motion and Judge Scannicchio’s order were both a farce. If there was anything sensitive in the hearing, Hammer should have filed a timely motion and given Eddie a chance to respond properly.

If Judge Scannicchio thought anything in the hearing was too sensitive for the general public to hear, she would have closed it before the hearing, not after allowing an ambush oral motion.

Judge Regina Scannicchio smiles when presiding over star chambers

Furthermore, Engels Vs Castro was not the only hearing during her 9AM calendar.

Another custody case was heard prior. No one from that case asked to close the courtroom due to the sensitivity of the proceedings.

Approximately two years ago, I was in the same courtroom for another hearing in this custody case also in front of Judge Scannicchio; no one asked to close the courtroom that day.

Lack of transparency is a huge problem in family court, and the Illinois legislature must pass legislation which limits judge’s ability to close courtrooms.

Brendan Hammer did not reply to an email for comment.