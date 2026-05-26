Michael Volpe Investigates

Michael Volpe Investigates

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2h

This is family court slime in its purest form. The courtroom stays open until a journalist walks in. Then suddenly everything is “sensitive.” Funny how that works. If there were truly confidential matters, Hammer should have filed a motion in advance and given Engels notice. Due process is not a magic trick performed in the hallway. Scannicchio’s star chamber protected the system, not the child. Family court judges abuse “best interest” language because it lets them bury accountability behind nursery-wallpaper rhetoric. Open courts are the rule for a reason. The public has a right to see what these robed operators are doing.

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