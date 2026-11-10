At a hearing last month, Thi Preysner asked Mecklenburg County, North Carolina Judge Paige McThenia why Judge McThenia wasn’t ordering Thi’s husband, John Preysner, to provide medical records related to a psych ward stay he had after he threatened to hurt his daughter.

Judge Paige McThenia

The offhanded comment led to a flurry of activity in the hearing. The pertinent part is below.

John Preysner’s attorney, Eric Trosch, protested furiously, but he never denied the incident happened. He blamed me and others for posting his client’s medical information online. John Preysner was previously put into involuntary guardianship.

Judge McThenia refused to order John to give up those medical records.

Back in April, Judge McThenia granted John Preysner temporary sole custody, despite these allegations being out there.

In another case, Judge McThenia shared a medical diagnosis in an order, while ordering the production of medical records.

“Based on medical reports received from Holly Hill Hospital, on November 9, 2024, Father was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder, bipolar type. The report further details disturbing behavior, including that Father would urinate on the floor, lick the floor and at one point he threw water in the face of another patient.” Judge McThenia stated in a court order dated March 28, 2025.

She further ordered that the father share his medical records with the mother.

“Father shall continue to provide mother and the drug testing facility the list of ‘prescribed drugs’ he is using and the prescribed dosages. Father shall authorize the testing facility he utilizes to provide the full test results (both urine and hair) directly to Mother and her counsel, Eric C. Trosch. If necessary, Father shall sign any and all HIPAA forms to allow Mother to access results and any other reports generated.” Judge McThenia further added.

She ordered the sharing of medical records without a motion which requested it.

The mother’s counsel in that case was the aforementioned Eric Trosch {note: check out the powerful connections Trosch has in this article}

Trosch did not respond to an email for comment.

The father was by then self-represented, like Thi is now.

The juxtaposition is further evidence that Judge McThenia gives unfair favor to Eric Trosch.

A convoluted history

The history in the second case is convoluted and exemplary of the haphazard way in which judges and courts deal with custody. In 2017, the parties, according to court documents, agreed to a consent order where they split custody 50/50; the father got medical decision-making while the mother got educational decision-making.

In 2021, the father’s older son from another relationship had him committed involuntarily to a psych ward and the mother got temporary sole custody.

Despite a startling diagnosis which included Schizoaffective with psychotic features, the father received ten overnights per month about a year later as a result of another consent order dated November 2, 2023.

Even more remarkably, Judge McThenia declared both parents fit in this order.

On January 12, 2024, the father’s four attorneys withdrew for cause.

I reached out to all four but received no response. They are all members of the law firm James, McElroy, and Diehl, a well-connected firm in Mecklenburg County.

On September 4, 2024, there was another consent order which largely kept everything the same.

By December 2024, Judge McThenia found continued mental instability by the father; she noted in a December 20, 2024, order that he had been involuntarily committed three times.

She ordered the mother to have temporary sole custody. It’s not clear how the father got so many chances because each prior custody order was by consent, or agreement.

Thi is currently on temporary supervised visits because she left the state without the judge’s permission. She has no history of abuse, neglect, or mental instability.