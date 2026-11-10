Michael Volpe Investigates

Michael Volpe Investigates

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
17h

Put the March order next to the October hearing record. In one case, Judge McThenia quoted a hospital report and told a father to release his test results. In the other, Thi Preysner asked for records she said bore on her daughter’s safety and came away empty-handed. A hospital chart and a drug test aren’t the same thing. Fine. Was the request too broad? Was there a privilege issue? Could the judge have reviewed the relevant records privately? Give us a reason we can read in the record. The same lawyer came out ahead both times. That makes the explanation more urgent.

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