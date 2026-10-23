Note: in the podcast, I am back with the same Mecklenburg County activist who helped me with a previous story on this case.

A tyrannical Mecklenburg County, North Carolina judge ordered an outrageous amount of court costs, and an activist told me that the judge failed to follow the law when she issued to order.

Mecklenburg County, North Carolina Judge Paige McThenia has been torturing Thi Preysner since April 2026.

Previously, Judge McThenia ordered her ex-husband, John Preysner, to get temporary sole custody, despite his history of abuse. Below he’s heard hitting his infant daughter. John Preysner did not return a voicemail left on his cell phone.

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She recently issued an order to arrest Thi, after Thi missed a court hearing.

As of October 2026, Judge McThenia still hadn’t learned to pronounce Thi’s name properly. Check out part of a recent hearing below.

On October 19, 2026, Judge McThenia issued an “order regarding temporary child custody and attorney’s fees” in which she ordered Thi to pay $128,112.50.

The activist I spoke with found several things wrong with this order. She also told me that Judge McThenia has previously been overturned for not following the law while ordering court costs be paid by the other party.

In 2014, Judge McThenia was reversed by the North Carolina Court of Appeals in the Brownstead vs Brownstead case.

Here, the trial court ruled that Plaintiff was entitled to attorney’s fees by stating only the “bare statutory language” that Plaintiff had “insufficient means with which to defray the costs of this action” and not including any findings in its order to support this determination. Without such findings, the trial court’s order for attorney’s fees cannot be sustained. Dixon, ___ N.C. App. at ___, 734 S.E.2d at 305; Cameron, 94 N.C. App. at 172, 380 S.E.2d 124; Atwell, 74 N.C. App. at 238, 328 S.E.2d at 51–52. Accordingly, we remand this matter to the trial court for entry of adequate findings of fact, based on the evidentiary record, concerning Plaintiff’s ability to defray the costs of litigation. Defendant also argues that “there was no testimony or evidence offered by the Appellee to support those findings” that -9- Defendant was $21,009 in arrears instead of the $18,519 which was listed in the 26 July 2010 order. Defendant does not cite to any relevant authority for his argument except to state that contempt motions are not the usual method used to correct or amend a prior motion. Defendant only notes, without citation, that Rule 59(e) and Rule 60 of the North Carolina Rules of Civil Procedure are the usual motions used to correct prior orders.

The activist said that Judge McThenia’s order in Thi Preysner’s case was even more deficient.

First, she said that the order required a detailed examination of John’s ability to pay.

By law, the judge is obligated to make factual, actual findings. She was supposed to find what John is earning exactly. She was supposed to find John’s expenses and find, does he have a surplus each month or does he have a deficit each month? She was supposed to examine John’s debt. And she’s also supposed to examine John’s assets- John’s estate. What are John’s savings accounts? What money does he have? As well as when she looks at that estate, what they quoted as her name being there, the equitable distribution claim is also pending. She might be awarding John half of it. She might be awarding John 100% on those accounts. These could be John’s assets. Which is the very issue of even the timing of this order, the equitable distribution is not complete. So, you can’t fully examine which party, which married party, has what estates and assets. And that is exactly what the law requires.

The activist also said that the $128,112.50 ordered for Thi to pay was the most she’d ever seen a judge order a litigant pay for the other party’s court costs.

She told me that she’d only seen one other award over $100,000, and that involved someone much wealthier than Thi, and in a case which had lasted years.

In this case, the case only started in January 2026, and this hearing was held in September 2026. The audio of this hearing is below.

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According to the court order, John Preysner’s attorney, Eric Trosch, charged $500 an hour; the activist said this was not reasonable. She also questioned the billable hours submitted in an affidavit.

Below are parts of the line items submitted by Trosch, who did not respond to an email for comment, in his affidavit.

The affidavit listed 441 billable hours in just nine months of work.

Trosch didn’t respond to an email for comment; an email left with Judge McThenia’s chambers was also left unreturned.

The activist told me that Judge McThenia had no business approving all these billable hours.

The judge needs to look at more. In fact, it is quite rare that a judge just willy-nilly it worth the entire amount. Judge Mactinia herself, one of her recent orders was a mother who just couldn’t afford anything, and she had an ask for, I think, maybe like $70,000. She said, “well, you know, reasonable work, I’ll award you $10,000.” So, usually the judges take the attorney fee bill, and they are obligated to estimate what is reasonable work performed, and that’s what they award. So, it’s for us, we usually see a big amount that is slashed by 40% or half that the judge goes, no, you know, the judge is more sensible. This has a feel of, I am angry at this litigant personally, and I’m just going to give every single penny that this attorney asked for.

Both of us agreed that Thi wasn’t helping herself with some decisions she made in the case.

She failed to attend the hearing at which the fees were discussed. Thi asked to appear remotely but was denied.

The judge’s bias is so palpable that Thi is in a damned if you, damned if you don’t position. The September hearing included a criminal contempt portion. Judge McThenia would likely have jailed her if she attended.

The activist told me that Judge McThenia has shown clear bias and should recuse herself from the case.