A North Carolina judge approved numerous frivolous and dubious fees when that judge ordered payment sanctions.

Mecklenburg County Judge Paige McThenia has approved approximately $150,000 in legal costs charged by the law firm of Conrad, Trosch, and Kemmy (CTK).

CTK has been representing John Preysner in his divorce against his wife, Thi Preysner.

Judge McThenia has approved three orders, every time ordering Thi to pay for her husband’s court costs, despite her representing herself for some of the proceedings.

CTK provided line by line expenses to the court. An analysis of those expenses shows that CTK was padding their bill, and Judge McThenia was irresponsible in approving them.

The biggest bill approved by Judge McThenia was for litigating custody. Judge McThenia approved this bill even though custody is still ongoing.

John had his initial consultation on January 8, 2026, and the last bill for approval occurred on August 21, 2026. During that period, CTK racked up $128,112.50 in fees.

From the beginning, CTK created dubious billing.

From the billing statement submitted to the court

An initial consultation in North Carolina can be free but generally ranges between $200-$400. One law firm advertises that the consultation can be between $250-600.

The cost of an initial consultation ranges from $250.00 to $600.00 depending on the attorney meeting with you. All of our attorneys limit their practice exclusively to family law and are either certified by the North Carolina State Bar as specialists in the field of family law or have extensive family law experience. Each attorney’s biography is listed on our website at https://www.wardfamilylawgroup.com/about-our-team/. At Ward Family Law Group, we work as a team, with our lawyers collaborating with each other and sharing ideas on the best, most cost-effective strategy to address client matters.

$800 is more than any firm I could find. In the first week, the firm held nearly ten meetings with each other, or, in some cases, with the client. They would not file the initial complaint until February 13, 2026.

From the court docket

The first month was primarily spent dealing with a domestic violence protective order (DVPO) Thi filed on January 7, 2026. The amount charged is staggering. From the consultation through February 13, the firm charged John well over $20,000. Some of the bill is below.

During the course of the divorce, three lawyers from CTK- Eric Trosch, Lauren Smith, and Andrew C. Rheingrover- have all contributed to the case. Along with the lawyers, multiple paralegals have also contributed.

(Note, acronyms like HKR, ECT, LS, and JEA all indicated the initials of a lawyer or paralegal. Also, when I dealt with a protective order in Guilford County, North Carolina, that cost $1,500 flat fee. In contrast, they met with John on February 5, 2026, for 5.1 hours and charged $1,275 to prepare for the DVPO, and then they met with John again on February 9, 2026, to prepare again for the DVPO and charged $1,400. Just those two entries dwarfed my total bill.)

When John Preysner testified in support of having Thi pay for his fees, he took a woe is me approach, claiming he had to pay for his legal bills by running up credit card debt.

If so, why did he agree to a firm where multiple lawyers and paralegals handled his case? I left him a voicemail with this question, but he didn’t respond.

Eric Trosch and Lauren Smith didn’t respond to emails for comment.

Judge McThenia’s chambers didn’t respond to an email for comment.

The bills continued at this rate in February and March.

There were constant team strategy meetings, like on March 17, when a conference with John and a paralegal by Eric Trosch came to 1.3 hours.

John Preysner got the Cadillac plan; if he couldn’t afford it, he should have gone to a cheaper lawyer.

Instead, his lawyers asked Judge McThenia to have Thi Preysner, who they portrayed as rich, to pay his legal costs. Below is part of the August hearing where John described how much money Thi purportedly has.

In March, over the course of three days, CTK spent over five hours working on discovery requests.

Lauren Smtih spent a half hour sending John Preysner an email; that’s one long email.

All of this, Judge McThenia said was reasonable. Below is part of the August 2026 hearing where she approved the fees.

The main reason that John Preysner asked for his fees to be paid by Thi was that on April 30, 2026, he was granted temporary sole custody. Thi was ordered to stay in the courthouse and return the children who were living in California.

Rather than returning the children, Thi flew back to California. It wasn’t until the end of May that the children returned.

That argument is specious as well because John Preysner racked up around $50,000 in fees by the April 30, 2026. hearing.

From April 13-April 21, CTK spent nine hours preparing discovery response. Over several months, CTK spent over ten hours preparing John for the DVPO.

That sort of dubious and bloated billing was standard throughout the billing statements submitted to the court.

While John got temporary sole custody in April, a custody trial is still upcoming.

The total billed will continue to balloon.