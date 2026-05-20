Approximately three years ago, I wrote about Joel Fritts and a landmark civil lawsuit he’d filed.

The lawsuit alleged that his divorce attorney, Erin Zielinski, advised him to look into his ex-wife’s email.

Instead of helping him, this was discovered and used to keep him away from his kids for about a year.

Joel, in the lawsuit, also alleged that Zielinski conspired with the opposing attorney (Maia Brodie) and the guardian ad litem, Elaine Pudlowski, to prolong the case.

Zielinski, Brodie, and Pudlowski did not respond to emails for comment.

Pudlowski was the star of the infamous Zoom conference, while Brodie participated.

Elaine was asked about the video in the trial; she claimed she never watched it.

Larry Mass, Joel Fritts attorney who was cross-examining Pudlowski, represented Evita Tolu when she sued Pudlowski. That lawsuit partially triggered the 2021 Zoom conference.

As the lawsuit unfolded, tragedy struck- Joel died- with the cause of death listed as suicide.

The lawsuit kept going, with his mom taking over.

A verdict was reached earlier this year, but details have been hard to find until now.

I received the transcripts from the trial- almost two thousand pages- and this is the first in a series of stories on the case.