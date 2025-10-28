The Jeremy Hales harassment tour continues as he recently filed a frivolous extension of his equally frivolous protective order in Ohio.

In October 2023, Jeremy Hales went to a Summit County, Ohio court to ask for a protective order against his Florida Neighbors, John Cook and Michelle Preston. Despite being a man, he got the protective order under the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA).

The basis for getting the protective order in Ohio was that Michelle sent an email to the mayor’s office in Peninsula, Ohio.

Hales Ohio attorneys, Tad Hoover and Eli Heller, then argued that numerous things which happened in Florida should also be considered.

Since getting the protective order, Hales has gone on a crusade to weaponize it, by making repeated videos and attempting to get Cook and Preston violated.

In an act of unprecedented chutzpah, Hales claimed in his recent motion to the court that, “Petitioner {Hales} is in fear of imminent harm,” while making a video mocking Hales and Cook and making money off the protective order process.

Hales and his two attorneys, Heller and Hoover, did not respond to emails for comment.

The motion is a joke, done only because Cook and Preston don’t have representation.

I once witnessed North Carolina Judge Angela Foster- who ran into separate ethical quandaries- deny a protective order after a woman brought in an audio recording of a family member threatening to kill her.

“If you sell my shit, I’ll burn the who fucking house down,” the recording stated.

Share

Foster denied the protective order because the use of the word if meant the threat wasn’t imminent.

In this case, vague allegations about Cook and Preston teaming up with others who then put out content Hales doesn’t like is enough for the judge, Magistrate Kandi O’Connor, to schedule a hearing on November 3, 2025.

The reason that Hales and his team of scumbag lawyers are so bold filing this frivolous extension may be that Cook and Preston are no longer represented.

Until the beginning of 2025, Sean Martin, an Ohio attorney, represented them.

Martin declined to comment, when reached by email.

Martin asked off the case shortly after I posted my first article on the original bogus protective order- Hales twists “silver bullet” with dubious protective order.

Martin claimed at the time that he needed to get off the case because Bruce Matzkin- who was representing Preston and Cook in a separate civil lawsuit also brought by Jeremy Hales- had sent a letter to Hoover and Heller asking them to preserve documents- often a precursor to a lawsuit.

The fateful letter to preserve evidence sent by Matzkin to Heller and Hoover

I wrote the article on February 13; Matzkin sent his letter on the same day, and two days later, Martin sent him the email below.

Martin even had the gall to blame me for his exit, “Further, your interactions with Michael Volpe have led to additional frustrations. Your willingness to engage with and support him have led to the disparaging of opposing counsel as well as baseless allegations that the Magistrate is corrupt.”

I sent several pointed emails to Hoover and Heller, and Magistrate O’Connor is as corrupt as the day is long.

She granted a protective order in Ohio, based largely on an email sent to an Ohio mayor’s office.

She ignored that Hales used the protective order for content, while finding Preston and Cook in contempt multiple times.

Now, she’s granted a hearing based on vague allegations which are supposed to be covered by the first amendment.

Jeremy Hales is a public figure who conjured up a story. He treats any narrative he doesn’t like as a tort or a criminal violation.

Magistrate O’Connor has ignored all that, while granting this hearing on November 3.