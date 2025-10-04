A comment from a Hales supporter claiming that my interview with John Cook and Michelle Preston violated the third-party provision of the protective order Jeremy Hales has against them.

The interview I did last Saturday with John Cook and Michelle Preston received a furious response from Jeremy Hales’ fans.

A common theme was that the video violated the third-party provision of Hales protective order against them.

Hales managed to use the Violence Against Women Act to get his protective order. His fans don’t care that he used a law meant to protect female domestic violence victims.

Below is a sampling from his fans arguing that the video was a third-party contact and a violation of the protective order.

Richard and I talked about this mangling of the law on the most recent episode of The Unknown.

The definition of a third-party contact in the context of a protective order is not hard to find.

A third-party contact violation would happen if John Cook and/or Michelle Preston recruited a third party to contact Jeremy Hales on their behalf. It’s not a video put out to the world, as Richard explained.

Jeremy Hales has a modus operandi. He interprets the law to favor him; that interpretation has nothing to do with reality. His fans swallow the interpretation.

Here are some other examples.