Jeremy Hales mangles the law again
He doesn't know what a third-party contact is, and his fans don't care.
The interview I did last Saturday with John Cook and Michelle Preston received a furious response from Jeremy Hales’ fans.
A common theme was that the video violated the third-party provision of Hales protective order against them.
Below is a sampling from his fans arguing that the video was a third-party contact and a violation of the protective order.
Richard and I talked about this mangling of the law on the most recent episode of The Unknown.
The definition of a third-party contact in the context of a protective order is not hard to find.
A third-party contact violation would happen if John Cook and/or Michelle Preston recruited a third party to contact Jeremy Hales on their behalf. It’s not a video put out to the world, as Richard explained.
Jeremy Hales has a modus operandi. He interprets the law to favor him; that interpretation has nothing to do with reality. His fans swallow the interpretation.
Here are some other examples.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Michael Volpe Investigates to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.