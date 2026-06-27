Michael Volpe Investigates

Michael Volpe Investigates

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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This is the probate machine in miniature. The family presents a united front. The trust settlor’s instructions are clear. The beneficiaries want preservation, accountability, and recovery. Yet outside actors keep finding ways to enter, bill, delay, appeal, and survive. Joyce Flint reportedly capped trustee fees at $10,000. The court ecosystem treated that command like a suggestion. DeMeo, Koslyn, Rubin, and the judges who let the chaos continue all belong in the same accountability file. A trust meant to provide dignity became a feeding trough. Probate reform starts with one rule: fiduciaries serve families, not themselves.

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