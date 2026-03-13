Is new Idaho custodial interference bill a model for every state?

A key portion of HB 668, which would require police to do a welfare check and a police report after a custodial interference complaint was made.

Last summer, Richard Luthmann and I interviewed Idaho State Senator Tammy Nichols, who was co-chair of the Idaho Child Custody and Domestic Relations Task Force.

We asked her about a portion of the first hearing. That exchange is below.

We played testimony in front of the Task Force from Meridian, Idaho Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea who said that unless a child was in imminent danger there was little police could do if one parent keeps the child away from the other parent in violation of a court order- referred to as custodial interference.

“We really don’t have any ability to give that child back; it is a civil matter.” He said in the hearing.

The current custodial interference law in Idaho is below.

The law seems clear, making it misdemeanor to willfully keep a child in violation of a court order. It’s a felony if the child is taken to another state.

Except, the law has no mechanism for police enforcement.

State Senator Nichols told us the legislature would update the law, “If it’s not being enforced, there are things the legislature can do.”

That’s what’s happening now with HB 668, which passed out of the Idaho House by a vote of 68-1.

This bill requires the police to do several things if a parent calls in a complaint of custodial interference. Those requirements are below.

Police shall locate, do a welfare check, and then complete a police report after a custodial interference call is made.

The requirement of a police report is the key, Rich and I said, because police have been reluctant to get involved without being forced.

The penalties range from a $100 file for the first offense to a year in jail for the fifth offense.

This bill could be a model for the rest of the country.