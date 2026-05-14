Idaho State Senator Nichols remains committed to reform

The Idaho State Senate Judiciary Committee headed by Republican Todd Lakey was where family court reform bills went to die

Despite setbacks, Idaho Republican State Senator Tammy Nichols said she would continue to press family court reforms in the next session in 2027.

State Senator Nichols headed the Idaho Child Custody and Domestic Relations Task Force, which held hearings and produced a white paper.

From those hearings, she and other members then put forward legislation.

“It’s been a long time since our child custody laws have been updated,” she told us.

That’s where the process got frustrating.

Most hopeful was HB 668, which would have transformed the way that police dealt with custodial interference complaints.

Repeatedly, the committee heard from police, citizens, and others that custodial interference was not being enforced because the current law provided no guidance.

The current custodial interference statute

HB 668 provided that guidance, requiring police to do a welfare check, write a report, and more.

The bill sailed through the Idaho House passing 68-1, before running into a buzzsaw in the Senate Judiciary Committee headed by Republican Todd Lakey.

It lost in committee 5-3, meaning it never reached the floor.

State Senator Nichols told us the hearing and subsequent vote blindsided her.

She said that none of her colleagues expressed any reservations about the bill prior to the hearing.

At the hearing, the complaint was that police were not equipped to investigate custodial interference, despite it being a crime. Below is part of our interview.

State Senator Nichols told us that parents stated that when they called the police they were instructed to go back to court. When they went back to court, judges said they had no evidence. That’s what the police report, required by HB 668, would provide, the necessary evidence of custodial interference.

Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee argued that police should stay out of the matter and let it be handled in court. The same broken system continues.

State Senator Nichols also dispelled a narrative provided by the Meridian Police Department; Meridian is a suburb of Boise.

Their Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea testified at a task force hearing and this State Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. His office provided a statement to me which stated in part.

Chief Basterrechea was testifying on behalf of the Idaho Chiefs of Police Association. Chief Basterrechea is firmly in support of enforcing child custody interference laws; however, the law presented was done without input from prosecutors and or law enforcement. (emphasis mine) When asked for help on the bill, so that it would be workable, law enforcement organizations were ignored. Passing bad or unusable laws just to make ourselves feel good is not good policy. If we are going to strengthen the Child Custody Interference laws, they need to be sound policy and enforceable. Not a law that is easily manipulated or skirted by either parent.

State Senator Nichols said that the Idaho Sheriff’s Association, and she said that three meetings were scheduled with Chief Basterrechea’s office. All three times they were cancelled, she told us.

We also talked about SB 1394, a bill which would have made Idaho a presumed 50/50 state.

That bill also died after nearly eighty lawyers signed onto a letter opposing it.

Some of the lawyers who signed on to the letter

State Senator Nichols agreed that this letter had a lot to do with killing the bill, which she found peculiar because other lawyers wrote letters in support.

I interviewed Tyrie Strong, one of the lawyers who signed onto the letter, and her main problem was that the bill required clear and convincing evidence to overcome the assumption.

Clear and convincing is higher than the preponderance of the evidence, which is generally used in civil matters. The interview with Tyrie is below.

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Here is how State Senator Nichols responded to that criticism.

State Senator Nichols also said another issue with family court is that approximately 50% of litigants are self-represented. I suggested civil Gideon, providing attorneys in civil matters for those who couldn’t afford them.

She said that despite the setbacks she will introduce a new slate of reform bills in January 2027.

“We’re going back to the drawing board,” she said.