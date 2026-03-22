Idaho family court reform hits roadblocks

Idaho Republican State Senator Todd Lakey, from the Idaho Capitol Sun

Note: in the podcast, I interviewed Idaho attorney, Tyrie Strong, who opposes HB 825 and the Senate bills.

Despite a hopeful beginning, family court reform is on life support in Idaho.

Richard Luthmann and I spoke about HB 668 earlier this month, a bill which passed out of the Idaho House 68-1. HB 668 is a bill to transform the custodial interference statute by mandating law enforcement investigations and reports.

It failed to get out of the State Senate Judiciary Committee after a hearing chaired by Republican State Senator Todd Lakey; Lakey did not respond to an email for comment.

Introduction

Meanwhile, several concurring bills- S1394 S1395, and HB 824- are facing resistance after more than seventy divorce and custody attorneys from around Idaho signed onto a letter opposing the legislation.

Some of the signers of the letter. For the full list check out the letter here.

Some of the names were familiar including several members of the Bevis law firm- Phil Bevis, Sam Dotters Katz, and Kari Michaelson- signed onto the letter.

Bevis has a reputation for getting its way, while advocating for abusers.

None of the Bevis attorneys responded to my emails for comment.

Kacey Wall testified at one of the Idaho Child Custody and Domestic Relations Task Force hearings, downplaying any problems in family court.

"My concern was with the legislators only hearing these extreme examples of the ways that people feel that they got a negative outcome from the trial," Wall said at that Task Force hearing.

Kyle Engles was a litigant represented by Katz of Bevis, when he asked to seal the case after I reached him and his attorney by email. He didn’t respond to an email about signing the letter.

Finally, Katelyn Price went up against Bevis and let her client lose custody. She provided a peculiar statement.

Thank you for reaching out Mr. Volpe, but I believe the letter speaks for itself and I have no further comment. I am not interested in any publicity with respect to my private or professional opinions regarding reform. I hope you can appreciate that.

While the letter is comprehensive, her signing it is not a private matter, especially since the legislation directly affects her business.

A petition has circulated against this letter.

Tyrie Strong argues against reform

One person who spoke to me was Tyrie Strong, an attorney from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Ms. Strong has practiced law for approximately four years and has a practice geared toward female domestic violence victims.

Tyrie Strong from her law firm’s website

Ms. Strong not only signed onto the letter but sent another one to State Senate Judiciary Committee opposing S1394 and S1395.

HB 824 and the two Senate bills do several things, but primarily they do three things.

The bills presume that parents are fit and recognize that parenting is a fundamental right They create a presumption of “substantially equal time.” This was defined as a minimum of 45% custody time. The presumption can only be overcome if “clear and convincing” evidence of abuse or neglect is presented to the court

Part of HB 824 where the “substantially equal” standard is laid out.

In an email to legislators, Strong said this new standard meant drug addicts would get “substantially equal time.” Below is part of the email.

Yesterday in the family law board meeting, there was some interesting batter about this proposed statute. They raised some really good points. Raising the standard to clear and convincing makes proving anything in family court nigh impossible. The joke was, “I’ll show you how to give an admitted meth user 50% custody… just do nothing” – because you can’t prove that to a clear and convincing standard, unless you both had a drug test AND the person who administered the drug test there to testify. I’m sure you see that would not happen.

Strong and I agreed that substantially equal time was too rigid; I’ve argued against 50/50 custody laws like with South Dakota Republican State Senator Tim Pischke.

We spent a lot of time debating the value of the “clear and convincing” standard.

In criminal law, the standard is guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. In much of civil law, the standard is the preponderance of the evidence, which means more evidence than not.

In between that, there is the clear and convincing standard which is defined as, “highly and substantially more likely to be true than untrue.”

Strong argued that family court has a high number of pro se litigants who would not have the wherewithal to reach this standard. In the letter, she noted that official reports would not be enough. The letter said the following.

a parent who wants the court to consider the other parent’s pending criminal charges must subpoena one or more police officers as opposed to admitting reports; a parent who wants the court to consider the other parent’s positive drug test must subpoena the lab technician.

Getting a witness to testify merely requires a subpoena, but Strong argued that pro se litigants wouldn’t know that the witness is required and parents would lose their chance to protect their children.

The constitutional argument for reform

In response to the letter sent by the attorneys, Washington constitutional lawyer, Shannon Draughon, drafted a letter in support of HB 824. In this letter, she argued that the clear and convincing standard was required based case law from the US Supreme Court and beyond.

From Shannon’s letter

Shannon told me that difficulty in reaching the standard did not override the constitutional obligation.

While federal courts-and namely the US Supreme Court- have not weighed in that often on child custody matters, there are several US Supreme Court cases which have set policy.

The most famous is Troxel Vs. Granville which found that the 14th amendment established a “parents' fundamental right to make decisions concerning the care, custody, and control of their children.”

In that case, Justice Sandra Day O’Connor wrote, “The liberty interest at issue in this case—the interest of parents in the care, custody, and control of their children—is perhaps the oldest of the fundamental liberty interests recognized by this Court.”

That case involved a parent fighting custody against grandparents; the facts are not germane to this bill.

More relevant is Santosky Vs. Kramer, where the US Supreme Court found that in termination of parental rights cases the clear and convincing standard must be met.

Termination of parental rights is the so-called death penalty for parents.

Rebutting the presumption for substantially equal time is not the same thing.

There are other states which have a rebuttable presumption. In Kentucky, the presumption need only be overcome by a preponderance of the evidence, with domestic violence being a specified factor.

Florida also has a 50/50 presumption, and that can be rebutted by a preponderance of the evidence.

As such, either there are already laws which are unconstitutional, or the clear and convincing standard is not necessary to meet constitutional requirements.

Conclusion

Here are the ways I would improve the Idaho bill.

Change the standard from substantially equal, to substantial time. Make the minimum amount of time 35% unless a parent has been found to have committed abuse or neglect. Create civil Gideon for parents seeking to prove abuse or neglect and deviate from the standard if they can’t afford a lawyer. Create jury trials for parents seeking abuse or neglect. Eliminate all court appointees in all cases. Keep the clear and convincing evidence standard for abuse or neglect.