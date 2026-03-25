Hornbeck struggles to remember details in revealing deposition.

Sarah Hornbeck being sworn into her deposition on February 27, 2026

Note: there are only snippets of video from the deposition, but the full transcript is here.

At key moments, Sarah Hornbeck had selective memory regarding events from 2020 during her deposition last month.

Her go to response, “I don’t recall,” may prove key in the federal case where she is a defendant against her ex-husband, Jeff Reichert.

Reichert is suing her for misusing protective orders. She used the orders to have him arrested frivolously and as leverage in their child custody case, according to the lawsuit.

from an order in which Jeff Reichert survived an early motion to dismiss. This order led to discovery, including the deposition.

Hornbeck also called several wellness checks in 2020.

When it came time to explain her reasons for calling the wellness checks and filing protective orders, Hornbeck had a bout of amnesia.

“Is there a reason why you forgot so many things in 2020?” Reichert’s attorney, Ibrahim Reyes, said rhetorically at one point.

The question was warranted. Hornbeck called five welfare checks in 2020, according to the lawsuit.

A justified welfare check is called when someone fears for the life or safety of another individual.

The reasons to fear for someone’s life or safety should be clear even years later.

Ms. Hornbeck, who did not respond to an email for comment, could not remember the details of most of the welfare checks.

Her attorney, Brennan McCarthy, also did not respond to an email for comment.

“I can’t answer, because I checked on my son through wellness checks a number of times,” she said at one point.

She later revealed that each welfare check concluded with her son being fine except July 10, 2020.

He couldn’t be located. It turned out her son was at a sleepover while Jeff Reichert, who had physical custody at time, was out of state on a business trip.

She filed for a protective order later that day.

That started the ball on several protective orders. When questioned, Hornbeck had little recollection about why she filed those as well.

At one point, Hornbeck gave a long answer which still failed to detail any reasons why she filed a protective order.

Hornbeck appeared to acknowledge that she did not provide any evidence beyond her word at one point.

Hornbeck then claimed Jeff Reichert violated a protective order and had him arrested. She was forgetful about what he did to violate these protective orders as well.

These issues are not just central to the lawsuit. Prior to filing these dubious protective orders, Jeff Reichert had physical custody while Sarah Hornbeck had supervised visits, after she was caught drunk and passed out while taking care of their son.

These specious protective orders and criminal charges led an Anne Arundel County, Maryland Court to flip custody.

Since 2022, Jeff Reichert has only seen his son once at a football game, while having a handful of phone calls. Here’s more on the case from Wayne Dolcefino.