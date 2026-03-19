Some conservatives have fixated on an image from the Academy Awards over the weekend to fight a battle from a lifetime ago.

The image is of Ed Harris looking on as his wife, Amy Madigan, won an Oscar.

Bucking a trend, Harris and Madigan have been married over forty years.

As such, they were both together in the audience for the Oscars in 1999, when Elia Kazan was given a lifetime achievement award.

He was introduced by Robert DeNiro and Martin Scorsese.

His film credits were prodigious.

He won an Oscar for directing On the Waterfront and Gentleman’s Agreement.

He discovered Marlon Brando and James Dean.

His body of work was deserving; however, he was controversial for another reason.

In the 1950s, he cooperated with the House Un-American Committee (HUAC) and named his fellow filmmakers and playwrights as communists.

For this reason, Madigan and Harris sat without applauding when he was introduced in 1999.

For decades, history was largely settled on HUAC. It was a witch hunt which destroyed lives.

Over the last decade plus, some conservatives have tried to reframe history, applauding HUAC and Kazan along with it.