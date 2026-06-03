When Richard Luthmann and I interviewed J6er Jake Lang, he blamed the J6 Capitol riot on the police.

Lang called his fellow rioters, “patriots” and said the police “brutalized them.”

“Everything I did on January 6, I did because I love my country,” he said.

When we interviewed fellow J6er turned journalist, Steve Baker, Baker blamed the mysterious Ray Epps for starting the riot on January 6, 2021.

Epps, according to Baker, was some sort of a government agent, though he didn’t disclose which branch. Epps has denied this, while launching defamation suits against those who claim it.

When J6ers explain why thousands of people stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021, they have many explanations, and none of them involve any personal responsibility.

For five plus years, conservatives led by President Trump have engaged in revisionist history about what happened that day.

There’s even a hashtag- #fedsurrection

The revisionist history purports that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump Conservatives say this despite an electoral college loss of 303-232.

Donald Trump would have needed to win an additional five states; he lost some of those states by a few thousand votes and others by ten thousand and more.

Next, they claim that J6 happened because law enforcement egged on the rioters.

They have made a great deal over the revelation that 274 undercover/informants were in the crowd that day.

It’s this mythology which I believe drove Baker to accuse former Capital police officer Shauni Kerkhoff of being the J6 pipe bomber. If that was an inside job, the whole thing was, that history ideology surmises.

They’ve done this despite hundreds of hours of video and photo footage showing rioters forcing their way into the Capitol, looting, trespassing, and more.

Photos of rioters climbing onto the Capitol and battling it out with cops

Even Lang, who claimed innocence to us, was photographed assaulting cops.

Lang, in a gas mask preparing to assault a cop on January 6.

This revisionist history is reminiscent, in my opinion, to another revisionist historical ideology: The Lost Cause of the Confederacy.