Reprint of Ulysses S Grant’s famous letter stating , “No terms except an unconditional and immediate surrender can be accepted”

Note: check out parts one and two of the History is Dynamic series.

Last week, President Trump issued another post full of bluster, calling for Iran’s unconditional surrender.

He may have been channeling one of America’s greatest war heroes, Ulysses S. Grant.

President Trump has spoken highly of Grant on numerous occasions. He referred to him as a “warrior” who “knocked the hell out of everyone.”

Trump also drew attention to Grant’s excessive drinking while praising Lincoln for sticking with him despite the criticism.

America has achieved unconditional surrender only a few times, and none more famous than when Ulysses S Grant extracted the unconditional surrender of Fort Donelson in the early stages of the Civil War.

A famous photo of Grant during the late stages of the Civil War

Only, if Trump was looking to Grant as guidance, he should have studied history more closely.