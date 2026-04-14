Mary Surrat was the most controversial guilty verdict of the Abraham Lincoln murder plotters

Today marks the one-hundred sixty-first anniversary of one of the darkest days in American history.

On April 14, 1865, John Wilkes Booth snuck into the Presidential box of Ford’s Theater and while the crowd was enjoying the play, The American Cousin, he shot President Abe Lincoln in the back of the head.

Booth jumped on stage and escaped out the back door where a horse was waiting for him.

About a half hour later, he met up with David Herold. They went out the Navy yard. Their journey ended twelve days later at Garrett’s Farm in Maryland.

From the diary Booth kept during his travels after killing President Lincoln.

Booth’s route and capture are well documented; less well documented is the conspiracy to kill not only Abe Lincoln but to decapitate the government.