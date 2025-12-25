Ty Cobb, courtesy of Wikipedia

You don’t have to be a student of baseball or history to know the name Tyrus “Ty” Raymond Cobb.

Cobb retired holding records for batting average .366, runs 2,246, stolen bases 897, along with twelve batting titles.

His fierce play and insatiable will to win could compare him favorably to my favorite athlete, Michael Jordan.

There was another side to Cobb- a violent streak exemplified by a story where he went into the stands and attacked a disabled man.

Cobb was also a racist, we’re told, who sharpened his spikes, and was hated by most of his contemporaries. Even the legendary baseball movie, Field of Dreams, took a shot at him.

“Ty Cobb wanted to play,” Joe Jackson played by Ray Liotta said in the movie, “but we couldn’t stand the son of a bitch when he was alive, so we told him to stick it.”

What if I told you that most of what you know about Cobb is wrong, including the assertion in Field of Dreams?