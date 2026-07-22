William Durant, the founder of General Motors, had a career which mirrored Elon Musk’s in many ways.

2008 was a crazy and defining year for Tesla, SpaceX, and Elon Musk.

Both his companies- which now make him a trillionaire- were near bankruptcy during the year but took off by the end.

On August 2, 2008, the Falcon 1 crashed for the third time.

The company was on the brink of shutting down.

Furthermore, Musk made a huge bet on SpaceX. He put his remaining fortune into the company.

Musk wasn’t broke, but he was living by borrowing from wealthy friends.

A famous photo of Musk in 2006 examining the wreckage of Falcon

Musk and SpaceX had one last shot, and they delivered. On September 28, 2008, the Falcon 1 had a successful launch into orbit.

Shortly after that, NASA gave SpaceX a billion-dollar contract to deliver supplies to the International Space Station.

The infusion launched SpaceX which never struggled with cash flows again.

Musk’s other company- Tesla- was struggling with cash flows at the same time.

2008 was a tumultuous time for the nascent automaker.

In 2002, Musk received a payout of $175 million from his stake in PayPal. Not one to rest on his laurels, he sunk everything he had into three ventures- $100 million into SpaceX, $70 million into Tesla, and $10 million into Solar City.

If Tesla failed, much of his personal wealth went with it.

The initial Tesla model, the Roadster, was bleeding cash. Production costs soared well past expectations. By December 2008, it was near death. Musk was able to get loans- including ones from the Department of Energy, Daimler, and SpaceX- and keep it afloat.

He later said he was hours from not meeting payroll in December 2008.

By 2010, he was a billionaire, and Tesla- having only sold 1,300 models in 2009- went public with a valuation of $1.6 billion.

His career had many more twists and turns afterwards.

If he dies today, he immediately takes his place along with the greatest innovators in US history.

His story mirrors those innovators in many ways.