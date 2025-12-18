Robert E Lee may have lost the Civil War, but he’s honored in many ways, including with a county in Florida

Robert Edward Lee may have died on October 12, 1870, but he continues to be in the news.

Yesterday, his statue was finally removed from the Capitol and replaced with a statue of a little known civil rights activist named Barbara Rose Johns.

After five years of speculation, Congress finally revealed which Virginian would replace Confederate General Robert E. Lee in the U.S. Capitol — a 16-year-old civil rights activist named Barbara Rose Johns — and a lot of people promptly asked who she is. Johns’ 11-foot bronze statue was unveiled Tuesday in Emancipation Hall and will soon move to the Capitol Crypt, where it will stand alongside George Washington as one of Virginia’s two contributions to the National Statuary Hall Collection, taking the niche Lee’s statue occupied for 111 years before its 2020 removal.

At least, MAGA took it well.

In the most bizarre attempt at revising history, a writer for the Federalist called Lee “a great American.”