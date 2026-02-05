Last month, I wrote about how a Maryland judge was demanding that Jeff Reichert make a personal appearance in his son’s emancipation case.

The demand by Judge Elizabeth Morris was unusual, given that Jeff had made many previous appearances remotely.

Maryland Judge Elizabeth Morris

Jeff has a history of bogus arrests, bench warrants, and other shenanigans in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, where the case was to be held.

Jeff filed to emancipate his son as a way to get him out of the clutches of the Anne Arundel family court system.

He got custody of his son in 2019 after a near decade long battle. His ex-wife went to Anne Arundel seeking to change the custody order, even though their custody agreement required them to go to mediation.

Through a series of legally dubious maneuvers in Anne Arundel County, Jeff’s ex-wife, Sarah Hornbeck, received physical custody in 2022, despite a long history of alcohol abuse and child neglect.

Jeff was also arrested in Anne Arundel County several times, spending nineteen days in jail total before all charges were dismissed.

As such, he is not eager to step foot into an Anne Arundel County courtroom again.

That has recently become more complicated because Jeff, an attorney, has started to represent himself.

Last month, he was ordered to attend a hearing. Rather than attending, he withdrew his petition for emancipation.

The voluntary dismissal occurred on January 23, 2026, according to the Anne Arundel Clerk of Courts website.

That should have been the end of the case; however, Judge Morris still has a hearing scheduled for later today.

If that’s not weird enough, neither party will be represented by counsel.

Hornbeck, who did not respond to an email for comment, is represented by Brennan McCarthy.

McCarthy has a conflict, however, according to a letter he filed, he insisted that the hearing continue anyway.

McCarthy did not respond to an email for comment.

As such, we have a pre-trial conference for a case which was withdrawn, and it will be conducted with neither side represented- one side won’t be there at all.

Meanwhile, in the last four years- since Jeff’s son was taken away from him- he’s talked to him on the phone a handful of times and saw him once briefly in person at a football game.