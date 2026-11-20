Note: for reviews of other family court documentaries check out Fatal Custody, We, the Parents, and the Nightmare Upstairs.

The divorce between Catherine and Allan Kassenoff exploded on social media in 2023 after Catherine published a suicide note along with a Dropbox on Facebook, blaming Allan for destroying her life, causing her cancer, and leaving her with no choice but to have an assisted suicide in Switzerland.

The note, along with videos in the Dropbox, presented Allan as an out-of-control monster who kept the couple’s three kids away from Catherine through family court abuse and corruption.

The Kassenoff family would never be the same. Allan was a successful lawyer and shareholder- akin to partner- at Greenberg Traurig.

He’d lose his job, be villainized, while the dirty laundry of his marriage to Catherine played out on cable and social media, primarily driven by influencer Robby Harvey.

I knew a lot about this story, having interviewed Catherine in 2021, along with my former friend Megan Fox. That interview is no longer on-line because Megan is a spoiled brat. I wrote about the affair as it unfolded.

Megan offered up her lame explanation for why this interview wouldn’t be part of this documentary.

You can find part of the interview we did with Catherine about seventeen minutes into this broadcast.

Allan faced significant heat until The Free Press published an article entitled A Wife’s Revenge from Beyond the Grave.

That article presented the story much differently from the way it had been presented; though Frank Parlato had already delved into Catherine’s misdeeds.

Allan also sued Robby.

The story died down until November 2026 when Paramount Plus released He Said, She Said: Till Death Do Us Part.