A photo of the lineup used to convict Albert Drew

Albert Drew has been in jail since 1991, and it appears that nothing more than a faulty lineup which should have been challenged has kept him there.

Drew’s story maybe another example of a wrongful conviction for which little will be done.

Drew is the fourth person to profess his innocence since I started this journalism experiment.

It started when I was speaking with Terrence Moore, who is definitely not wrongfully convicted.

He gave me several names of people he thought were wrongfully convicted.

So far, he’s been mostly right.

I previously wrote about Randall Raar, who was convicted on the strength of testimony of a twenty-one year old, recounting events which allegedly happened when she was five.

I also wrote about Tracey Martin, who said cops lied and withheld crucial evidence (called a Brady violation); he’s recently been issued an order to test DNA. I spoke with his attorney who said the testing process is painfully slow but he expects the DNA to be from a third party: the real killer.

I also wrote about Robert Reynolds; he was convicted of drug trafficking on the testimony of three people.

The problem is that all three were found in possession of drugs and they agreed to a deal in exchange for their testimony.

There was no other evidence and testimony from people offered deals to testify should be extremely suspect as people will say anything to stay out of jail.

That it was so easy to find so many people convicted with troubling convictions

should frighten everyone.