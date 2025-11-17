Cover from the new book on the race around the world between Nellie Bly and Elizabeth Bisland

In late 1888 and into early 1889, two women, Nellie Bly and Elizabeth Bisland, traveled around the world, racing against each other and a fictional character.

The race captured the imagination of people everywhere, particularly because Bly worked for the New York World then owned by Joseph Pulitzer.

Both women finished the race faster than Phileas Fogg, the fictional character in Jules Verne’s book.

Though the trip marked a significant moment in women’s and cultural history, the race has been left as little more than a footnote in history.

Both women wrote books about their trip; Bly has had one significant biography, while the trip has received some coverage like this recent podcast.

Now, a new book seeks to reinvigorate fascination in this race. It’s titled Globetrotters: Nellie Bly and Elizabeth Bisland’s World Tour.