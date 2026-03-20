Dave Weigel

Even as shenanigans occurred in the dubious protective order case against Dave Weigel in Connecticut, a concurrent criminal case has materialized with a glaring conflict of interest.

Last month, I wrote about a powerful Connecticut resident, Zoali Alvarez, was able to get a protective order against Dave Weigel, a Wall Street money manager who lives in New Canaan, Connecticut.

Alvarez and her husband own a very successful building company.

The protective order was granted only after Weigel did not get to present any evidence. Ms. Alvarez was questioned first by the judge and then by her lawyer, Frank Lieto.

Frank Lieto from Goldman, Gruder, and Woods

Amy Duncan, who was present during the hearing, witnessed the judge and Lieto having an ex-parte conversation during a break in that hearing. Check out the interview with Duncan below.

0:00 -21:46

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The protective order stemmed from an incident at Dave’s home on January 15, 2026. Alvarez came to Dave’s home in New Canaan uninvited with her husband and son.

She had just found out that her son and Dave’s daughter had schemed to illegally buy and consume alcohol, all kids were underage.

Dave told me that this happened, but he found out after Ms. Alvarez left.

She confronted Dave. This led to an argument, and she claimed that Dave assaulted her.

Only, there was no marks, no video, and her husband and son did not intercede.

Both sides called police, but no arrests were made that day, Dave told me.

Dave said he was never arrested for this incident.

Despite that, there is a concurrent criminal case against him.

A screenshot from the Connecticut judiciary website. Dave is charged with disorderly conduct and third-degree assault

The Connecticut website lists his arrest date as January 15, 2026, the date of the incident.

Dave is represented, according to the Connecticut judiciary website, is Goldman, Gruder and Woods, the law firm which employs Frank Lieto.

The bar number on the Connecticut judiciary website, 035172, corresponds to that firm.

Screenshot from the Connecticut Bar website

One need not go to law school to know this represents a glaring conflict.

I emailed Lieto to see if this was a mistake, but he did not respond.

Richard Luthmann, who has been covering this case as well, found a political connection between Lieto and Connecticut power brokers.

The website states that the arraignment is scheduled for March 26, 2026.

Dave, who is currently outside of Connecticut, told me he knows nothing about this criminal case besides what’s on the docket.

He never hired Lieto or his firm, nor would he.