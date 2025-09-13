US Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett , from Wikipedia

The custody case between Kenton and Jane Girard has been argued in numerous courtrooms already, so it’s natural that the US Supreme Court may take a stab as well.

Last month, Kenton’s current wife, Marissa Girard, filed an application with the US Supreme Court asking for an extension, and Justice Amy Coney Barrett approved the extension days later.

The argument made to the US Supreme Court is narrow and technical, but the extension may have a practical effect.

One of the legal questions being asked in the appeal to the US Supreme Court.

The two children- Gwen and Grace Girard- will turn eighteen in February 2026.

With the case in the US Supreme Court, the US Supreme Court should have jurisdiction; it’s how Usha Karri, who I recently featured, has kept Cook County courts at bey for months as well.

The Girard child custody case was once relatively simple and peaceful with the two Glencoe, Illinois parents sharing 50/50 custody.

Then, in 2022, the two girls made shocking allegations: their mother ran a house of horrors.

The two fraternal twins have refused any custody time with their mother since; Gwen and Grace told Richard Luthmann and me they are afraid of what may happen if they stayed with their mom.

The shocking allegations led to a cacophony of legal maneuvering on both sides which has put the case in front of a bunch of Cook County Judges, US District Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer, the US Court of Appeals, and now the US Supreme Court.

Jane has been accused of sexual abuse; her attorneys at Beermann Law Group accused of running a bribery scheme, while Kenton has been accused of alienating his children.

All have denied the charges.

Enrico Mirabelli, a partner at Beermann who leads Jane’s case, declined to comment citing legal advice related to a civil RICO lawsuit.

Beermann’s attorneys in that case, Kimberly Blair and Joseph Stafford at Wilson Elser, did not respond to an email for comment.

This custody case should be studied at one of the fine law schools in the area: Northwestern and University of Chicago are both elite law schools in Cook County.

It raises both legal and ethical questions.

When the girls refused to spend time with their mom, the court did not issue a contempt order against Kenton, but instead, it engaged in protracted litigation, while appointing numerous court actors.

Was this done because there were two wealthy parents: Gwen and Grace think so.

Jane Girard has received favorable treatment; in several filings, Kenton has argued that courts have ignored plain Illinois Supreme Court Rule 922 which strictly limits custody proceedings to eighteen (18) months in duration.

This has gone on since 2022.

It continues with a few months left until the girls turn eighteen, even though they both adamantly refuse to spend any time with their mom.

Marissa Girard, Kenton’s current wife, was added to the case, despite having no biological relationship to the children.

From the US Supreme Court application

“Under that custody proceeding, notably, Applicant {Marissa} was not actioned with a pleading, and her joinder has been implemented solely for the purposes of harassment,” the application to the US Supreme Court states.

Kenton, unlike most litigants facing legal pressure in custody, has not merely sat back waiting for the next legal shoe to drop.

He had several judges recuse themselves, filed several lawsuits, a petition to emancipate his girls, and most notably, he filed a civil RICO, Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations, lawsuit alleging that Beermann runs an organized criminal scheme to bribe Cook County Judges.

The numerous and often conflicting legal cases have kept the custody case largely stagnant.

The parties were close to a custody trial in May before that was delayed when Marissa filed in federal court.

By adding Marissa, Beermann opened the door to her slowing the matter down.

At the US Supreme Court, Marissa asks the justices to review a previous order by a district and appeals court to remand the case back to Cook County.

The legal argument may not be as important- the US Supreme Court has not agreed to hear the case only to give her more time to file her writ- as the legal consequences of getting a US Supreme Court case number.

There’s only five months left until Gwen and Grace turn eighteen.

The US Supreme Court has jurisdiction, and the clock will run out if their jurisdiction is exclusive.

Is it exclusive?

Mirabelli doesn’t think so, writing in an email in August to Marissa.

I profess to not being “undoubtably aware” that the mere filing of an application of an extension of time to file another pleading divests the Circuit Court of Cook County of its jurisdiction to proceed with the pending matter. I cannot be the only lawyer on this thread who is unaware of any authority for your conclusionary statements about the U.S. Supreme Court having exclusive jurisdiction over the pending post-judgment dissolution matter.

With five months left until Gwen and Grace turn eighteen, Beermann isn’t done with its legal maneuvering either.

Stay tuned.