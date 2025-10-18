For a few months, I worked with Francesca Amato-Banfield in 2017-2018. We did a few videos together.

She was a mother fighting a child custody battle, who turned into an activist.

Then, she got attacked from all sides it seemed. She responded in kind.

During the heated back and forth, people started telling me that Francesca was recommending that parents sign an affidavit.

It was a pseudo-sovereign citizen idea.

Some parents dug their legal hole deeper; none got their kids back.

I haven’t spoken to her in years. She makes an occasional appearance in front of legislatures or pushing a law. Here’s one where she claimed that judges would be arrested.

Her latest foray is a bill entitled the Family Justice and Accountability Act (FJAA).

It’s not a bill. It has no sponsorship; it’s not a part of any legislative record.

Francesca appears to have written it, and frankly, it looks like AI wrote most of it.

Most people don’t copyright a bill.

Despite this dubious beginning, she is hosting dozens or maybe hundreds of parents in DC for a summit this week.

On Monday October 20, 2025, there will be a mysterious meeting at an equally mysterious DC location.

The whole sketchy thing caught my attention, so I reached out to her for comment.

This bill has multiple sponsors. It is in the Legal department of multiple representative’s offices. As we speak she is trying to get bipartisan sponsorship. It is not numbered yet because it’s being formally presented on Monday before Congress since the government is closed down they have a separate meeting room outside of Congress because the congressional hearing room that they received is now canceled due to the government still being closed.

The Capitol is open, though not for tours, during the shutdown. The last paragraph is dubious. If it’s really being presented formally, it could be done in the Capitol.

The bill has no sponsors because if it had sponsors, they’d be listed on the official Congressional website. The bill is not listed, because it’s not a bill.

It’s something Francesca wrote. She’s not an elected official so it has no standing until someone who is elected makes it official.