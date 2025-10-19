From Francesca’s cease and desist letter

Francesca Amato-Banfield has made many promises.

She promised her supporters that the law she’s peddling the Family Justice and Accountability Act (FJAA) would pass the US Congress and be signed by the President.

She promised them that this law would transform the American family court system.

From FJAA: here Francesca thinks that judges will go to jail if they give children to abusers; similarly, right wingers on social media think that judges who release violent criminals will go to jail if that criminal commits another crime.

She promised an eventful trip to Washington DC starting tomorrow.

She promised her followers that “state welfare committees are flying into DC” for this bill.

If you believe judges have held emergency meetings because of FJAA, I have some swampland in Mogadishu, Somalia to sell you.

She even promised that national media will be in DC for her events.

Now, she’s promising me I’ll be sued for calling the whole thing BS.

Re: Defamation, Harassment, and False Public Statements Mr. Volpe, This letter serves as formal legal notice demanding that you immediately cease and desist from your ongoing and escalating campaign of public harassment, defamation, and malicious misrepresentation directed toward me, Francesca Amato, and my professional advocacy work on behalf of families across the United States. Your recent actions—including repeated false public statements on social media and in communications—have crossed into defamation per se, targeted harassment, and tortious interference with federally protected advocacy. Specifically, you have falsely and maliciously claimed that: I am “making money” from a federal bill presentation that is in fact a financial sacrifice involving extensive travel costs (fuel, tolls, accommodations, etc.) and unpaid labor for the sole purpose of representing families and advocating for systemic reform. It is “not legal” or “not allowed” for private citizens to present a bill to Congress, which is a blatant falsehood. Any citizen or organization may present legislative proposals and seek sponsorship from Congressional members. You have publicly mocked, discredited, and misled the public about the Family Justice & Accountability Act, the historic grassroots advocacy movement behind it, and the hundreds of thousands of families who support this initiative. These reckless statements are knowingly false, malicious, and intended to harm my reputation, my organization, and the legislative advocacy efforts currently before Congress. Such conduct exposes you to significant legal liabilityunder defamation laws and may also implicate state and federal harassment and cyber-stalking statutes. You are hereby demanded to immediately:Cease and desist from making any further false, misleading, or defamatory statements about me, my work, or the federal legislative advocacy effort underway. Remove all existing defamatory content that you have posted or disseminated.Refrain from any future communications that harass, defame, or interfere with my work, whether directly or indirectly. Preserve all records, communications, and postings related to these matters for potential use in litigation.Be advised: if you do not comply with this demand within 72 hours, I will initiate immediate escalation through civil legal remedies, including but not limited to:Seeking injunctive relief;Filing a defamation and harassment lawsuit;Pursuing monetary damages and attorney/expert fees; and Referring your conduct to appropriate legal authorities. This is your final warning. The deliberate spread of false information regarding a federal legislative initiative is not only defamatory but also a serious interference with the democratic process and the rights of U.S. citizens to petition their government.

Francesca is very mad that I noted that FJAA is not a bill. It has no bill number. It has no sponsors. She wrote it, likely with the help of AI.

The bill is a hot mess- attempting to federalize a state issue.

She is holding meetings in DC during a shutdown, while claiming she is strategic.

The bill is amateurish and embarrassing. She’s used it to create publicity and draw attention to herself. She even copyrighted it. I asked her about that.

I know you’re a little dense and possibly you have a learning disability but you copyright the bill before it’s enacted once it’s enacted it becomes public domain. I told you this before, but you probably don’t know how to read so you should probably get a tutor to help you. You don’t want anybody to steal your product before it gets before Congress Now that it’s legal team with multiple congress members awaiting a bill number I don’t have to worry about it anymore You should really go back to school and learn a thing or two Sorry that you’re so jealous and green with envy

Over a decade ago, Dina Mackney copyrighted her dead ex-husband’s suicide note. I’ve dealt with people misusing the copyright laws.

Copyright is used for things which have commercial value- Chris Mackney’s suicide note did not- so, presumably, Francesca is planning on selling copies of her law.

She has convinced dozens and possibly hundreds of parents whose lives have been destroyed by family court to fly to DC, many paying themselves, with the promise that she is on the brink of something big.

She’s not. She’s a fraud. Her bill- if you can call it that- is a farce. This trip is a waste of time, and people like Francesca make reforming the court system harder.

Everyone is painted with the same brush. She doesn’t care about that. She’s in it for herself and she’s conned a bunch of people in the process.