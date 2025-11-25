Florida AG's Office puts Hales in his place

From the motion to dismiss filed on Dan Owen’s behalf, where the Florida AG’s Office, which represents Owen, called Hales’ lawsuit “frivolous” multiple times.

Hubris has taken down tyrants, moguls, and others.

It may even takedown a YouTube sensation- Jeremy Hales.

So far, things have gone swimmingly for Hales. Despite filing nothing but frivolous lawsuits and protective orders, he’s been buoyed by incompetent and possibly corrupt judges like federal magistrate Zachary Bolitho.

Magistrate Bolitho has turned his courtroom into a clown show so it’s fitting he wear a clown outfit

For about two years, he has continued with his unrelenting legal strategy- file anything he can, turn that into content, and make money even subtracting legal fees.

He’s been propped by an unethical attorney, Randall Shochet, willing to file anything to advance Jeremy Hales’ interests.

In September, they took things to another level. Prior to that, they filed lawsuits largely against poor people who they thought were unable to fight back.

That strategy worked, none of his frivolous lawsuits were dismissed.

Then, he filed an even more frivolous lawsuit against a state prosecutor, Dan Owen, crying because Owen refused to do his bidding.

Not addressed in Hales frivolous lawsuit was the longstanding principle- prosecutorial immunity. This concept is so basic, that I, a layman, knew it.

Prosecutors enjoy near blanket immunity; here is how one legal site concluded, “Under this doctrine, prosecutors cannot be sued for any actions related to their job as a prosecutor, no matter how egregious the behavior. For example, prosecutors cannot be sued for knowingly prosecuting an innocent person, withholding evidence of innocence, or even fabricating false evidence of guilt.” So, a prosecutor can fabricate evidence and still not be sued, but Hales thinks if Owen doesn’t prosecute a violation of a protective order this is enough to sue. Shochet never explains why prosecutorial immunity shouldn’t apply in the lawsuit.

Now, Dan Owen has responded. As a state prosecutor, the Florida Attorney General’s Office represents him. That office makes the same argument.

I reached out to Anthony Johnson, the prosecutor who wrote the motion to dismiss, along with Shochet and Hales, but none responded to emails for comment.

According to Owen’s motion to dismiss, the lawsuit is not only defective but disingenuous. The motion to dismiss argues that contrary to Shochet’s assertion, Owen did consider Hales’ complaint and even filed charges, later dismissed.

From Owen’s motion to dismiss

“Although the Complaint contains these claims and purports to describe damages, the allegations pleaded do not cogently support either the claims or the damages alleged, and the allegations conflict with the reality that the Eighth Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office actually did bring charges against the restrained.” The motion notes.

Shochet will have a chance to respond. Unless he has insight no one else has, this lawsuit will be dismissed with prejudice and possible sanctions.

Another lawsuit has been tied up with service matters, but the merits will be decided before March, when a list of delinquent motions will be published.

As such, I think this lawsuit will start a domino effect of humiliating dismissals for Jeremy Hales.