Magistrate Zach Bolitho, photo courtesy of Campbell University in North Carolina, where he was a professor

In late May 2025, Dave Helm, a defendant in the frivolous lawsuit filed by Jeremy Hales against Helm ten others, filed a motion which should have ended the madness.

That motion remains sitting on Magistrate Zach Bolitho’s desk almost six months later; meanwhile, with no resolution pending, the lawsuit has turned into a content bonanza for YouTuber Jeremy Hales.

In March 2025, Jeremy Hales first filed a lawsuit against Helm and nine other defendants.

Initially, Helm, through his attorney Chris Gage, filed a motion to clarify the lawsuit.

Magistrate Bolitho, in ordering an amended complaint, suggested that they initial complaint was a “shotgun pleading.”

“In preparing the amended complaint,” Magistrate Bolitho said in his order, “it would be wise of Plaintiff’s counsel to familiarize himself with the Eleventh Circuit’s precedent on ‘shotgun pleadings.’”

A shotgun pleading is a vague filing, with no clear meaning; put another way, it is frivolous.

That order was dated on April 9, 2025.

Hales, through his attorney Randall Shochet, amended his complaint on April 28, 2025, and Helm filed his answer, an anti-SLAPP, or Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation, motion on, May 28, 2025.

Gage and Bolitho’s chambers did not respond to emails for comment.

The amended complaint was nearly identical to the original complaint.

Helm was accused of having Hales nemesis Bruce Matzkin on his YouTube show and commenting about a fair use controversy.

That’s it. The lawsuit is bogus and especially so against Helm.

From Helm’s anti-SLAPP motion

A SLAPP suit is a frivolous lawsuit designed to intimidate and chill speech. Because SLAPP suits do an end run around the first amendment, anti-SLAPP legislation is written for the aggrieved party to quickly and cheaply get these lawsuits dismissed.

As of June 2025, 38 states and the District of Columbia had anti-SLAPP legislation, according to the Reporter’s Committee on Freedom of the Press (RCFOP).

They vary from state to state, but all have two key components: a quick and easy path to dismiss SLAPP suits and the ability to recover court costs.

In Florida, where Hales’ suit sits in federal court, RCFOP further defines the anti-SLAPP statute.

The law defines “free speech in connection with public issues” as statements “made before a governmental entity in connection with an issue under consideration or review by a governmental entity” or “made in or in connection with a play, movie, television program, radio broadcast, audiovisual work, book, magazine article, musical work, news report, or other similar work.” § 768.295(2)(a). Under Florida’s general anti-SLAPP law, a defendant can file a motion to dismiss or for summary judgment, which the court will hear “at the earliest possible time.” § 768.295(4).

The court will hear {the anti-SLAPP motion), “at the earliest possible time,” the law states.

Yet, this motion continues to sit idly on Magistrate Bolitho’s desk about five and a half months after it was filed.

In the meantime, Magistrate Bolitho has addressed dozens of less meaningful motions about service, extension of time, and other matters which have nothing to do with the merits of the case.

Part of a five-page order Bolitho wrote in July 2025, about extending time to respond to the initial complaint.

In California, the anti-SLAPP statute requires a judge to schedule a hearing within thirty days of an anti-SLAPP motion being served.

Florida is vaguer, but even with this vague language, Bolitho has violated the law.

Rather than dealing with the substantive motion- one that would have put an end to this frivolous litigation- he’s only addressed issues at the margin.

As a result, Hales and his acolytes- Megan Fox, TUG, Shizzy, and more- have made tons of content and money updating their unsophisticated audiences on the machinations of the case.

POLAMOP, or Protraction of Litigation and Multiplication of Proceedings, is an acronym that attorney Bruce Matzkin coined to describe Hales’s strategy.

Matzkin, until recently, represented John Cook and Michelle Preston, two other people sued by Hales.

Matzkin is being sued by Hales along with Helm…POLAMOP.

The goal of POLAMOP is not to win any court case, but to create so much court action, that he wins by creating enough content.

By sitting on this meritorious motion while ruling on numerous insignificant matters, Magistrate Bolitho has allowed Hales to POLAMOP.

Hales has already won because he’s made tons of content on a meritless lawsuit.

In federal court, there exists a registry for judges that is akin to a scarlet letter.

It is a list of motions which have been on judge’s desks for over six months.

The list comes out in March and September, meaning Bolitho will have to rule before March to avoid this scarlet letter.

I’d bet he rules right before the list is made.