When Wayne Dolcefino interviewed him, Michael Clifford called for President Trump and Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) Director Kash Patel to investigate family court.

“I wish President Trump would look at the family courts.” Michael Clifford told Wayne Dolcefino. “I don’t care if you’re a Democrat, a Republican, a Libertarian, a Muslim, Christian, Jew, Atheist- every family has been touched by this corruption. And if Jonathan Turley or President Trump or Kash Patel or whoever’s in office would start looking at this corruption that’s hurting families, it would be a miracle.”

What can the federal government do in oversight of family court and social services?

Child custody is not mentioned in the Constitution, while child protective services (CPS) hadn’t been created.

Per the tenth amendment, that means that most oversight is left to the states.

That does not mean that the federal government has no oversight; all four levels of government- federal, state, county, and local- have some power to oversee family courts and CPS.