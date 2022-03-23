Robert Reynolds, who is also currently a resident Lakeland Correctional Facility (LCF) in Coldwater, Michigan, recently responded to me with pleas he is wrongfully convicted.

Reynolds is the second of three names that was given to me by Terrence Moore- also residing at LCF- of inmates he believed were wrongfully convicted.

Here’s my interview with Moore.

My post on Tracy Martin, another name given by Moore, is here.

At first glance, Reynolds doesn’t seem to be wrongfully convicted. His rap sheet tracks back to the 1990s. This includes a previous conviction for drug trafficking. Some of his history is below.

The Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) lists at least four aliases: Amont Jefferson, Jabari Glover, James Young, and William Johnson.

He also has more than ten tattoos.