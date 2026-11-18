Note: in the podcast, I interviewed David Segui about this case.

An Arizona resident holds a sign alluding the police report I am sharing.

Raymond Branton is a prolific court appointee who has corrupted dozens of cases in Arizona, particularly in Maricopa County.

Back in 2023, I interviewed Tori Nielsen about her experiences at Family Bridges, a reunification camp.

Tori was eighteen and free to speak about the horrors of what the court system did to her, but her younger brother, fourteen at the time, was still in its vortex.

Raymond Branton was one of the court appointees, and he was not happy that I was involved.

Parties and Counselors, Below is an email from a so-called “investigative journalist,” Michael Volpe. Obviously I did not contact him back. However, I’m extremely concerned that this individual is even contacting me about this case. Please tell me who contacted or has communicated with Volpe about this case and what information or narrative has been provided already to Volpe. To be clear, I do not give Volpe permission to continue to contact me, I will not respond to him, and I do not recommend anyone talk to him about this case. For your information, I consider Volpe to be an unethical hack, as he has harassed others in the past and seems to have no problem making assumptions and believing false narratives, and then trying to publish (or present online) those false narratives and opine about things he clearly does not understand or about which he does not have all the facts. By the way, upon research, it seems that several of his previously published stories have had to be retracted by the organizations that published them because it was found that Volpe included false and inaccurate information. In my opinion, he is akin to an “ambulance-chaser” and I caution anyone that might be interacting with him or providing him with information. I certainly do not think it is appropriate to interact with him specifically about this case (if anyone has already done so or is planning to) and I will be providing this information to the Court and asking the Court to consider a gag-order regarding this case. Dr. Branton

Branton, who did not respond to an email for comment, is known for downplaying and ignoring abuse, as in the Nielsen case. He then flips it around and claims the child is being alienated.

He was involved in in former major leaguer David Segui’s case, where that happened.

In 2021, things escalated even further when a teenager accused Branton of masturbating underneath his computer during a session.

Branton had been assigned to the custody case between Justine and Christian Alaniz. He was providing therapy for the boy. During sessions, Branton put a laptop over his lap. The boy said he was masturbating underneath the laptop.

The boy’s father, Christian Alaniz, confronted Branton during a session and noticed that he was erect.

Jill Jones Soderman, who runs the Foundation for Child Victims of the Family Courts, called the Mesa Police. She explained further below.

She said that Christian Alaniz had retained the boy and told her what happened. This triggered the call to police.

David Segui said Branton’s modus operandi is to retaliate when challenged or discovered, and that’s what happened here. Branton’s reports began favoring the mother, and Christian’s son was placed into foster care.

According to the police report, charges were not filed because the boy said he wasn’t sure that Branton was masturbating during session.

The Mesa Police reiterated that in their statement, “The report you attached explains the reason for the case status.”

Ms. Soderman challenged that and told me she did not remember him changing his story.

“That’s also not true. But also, one of the things that was going on at that time was that the father was being threatened. He was being followed. And he was shot. Um, he was, um, he had been threatened, um, you know, following my report to the police and following the son’s report to the police.” Soderman told me. “The child was threatened with being placed in, uh, in child protective services, and he subsequently was. The child did not back off- on, on his, um- on his statements with CPS. And I know this because I was present.”

After going to foster care, David said the teenager ran away.

Even more troubling, David said Christian was shot in the leg by an unknown assailant while on a jog the evening before a hearing.

David told me that Christian said at the next hearing that the judge quipped, jokingly or not, that everyone was a suspect “including Branton.”

David said that the boy disappeared and reappeared on a farm out of state a while later.

David told me that he lost touch with Christian but that they may have moved back to Arizona.

Branton’s meddling caused a boy to disappear from foster care and move out of state.

Soderman told me that the psychology board received a complaint from this case about Dr. Branton but took no action.

“I was present at the hearing, and I have my transcript of the hearing, and then I have the transcript of the hearing that was published. The Psychology Licensing Board behaved abysmally in terms of blocking the son from speaking and blocking the father from speaking.” She told me. “They completely and totally cut off their ability to give testimony. And they were consistently insulting towards me.”

I reached out to the two attorneys listed on this custody case- Robert Moon and Sonia Martinez- but neither responded to an email for comment.