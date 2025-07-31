Someone needs a hug.

Derrick Lee Cardillo-Smith is feeling sad.

All his legal cases have disappeared, and he needs someone to harass.

I’m as good a target as anyone.

I first met Derrick in the fall of 2024, when he presented a fantastic story of being raped in 1997 by Sean “Diddy” Combs. He further stated that he was set up on two rapes by Wayne County, Michigan Prosecutor Kym Worthy, because Worthy was Combs’ business partner and fixer.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy

He brought receipts, or so it seemed, like police reports, affidavits, and other official documents.

The story disintegrated quickly.

It started with a letter Derrick claimed to have received from a dirty cop, stating he and others participated in the murder of Tupac Shakur.

The problem was that the signature on the letter didn’t match the signature in other documents.

Then, there was this supposed police report.

The police report was not a report but rather a memo. When I asked Detroit Police Department (DPD) for all records related to this alleged rape investigation, they said there were no files.

Derrick also claimed Ms. Worthy had a piece of Diddy’s Bad Boy Records, only the State of Michigan said this wasn’t true.

Good evening, We have received and processed your FOIA request. Prosecutor Worthy does not currently, nor has she ever had a financial stake in Bad Boy Records. I have attached an official response from our office.

On and on it went. Derrick presented a titillating document, only to have that document come up bogus.

A purported transcript which had a non-existent, or made up, court reporter, which Derrick filed as an exhibit in court.

I explained how he pulled off his sophisticated con. (Cued up but 46:05 in)