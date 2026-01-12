It’s been a few months since I heard from Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith. I thought I was done, but recently, he had a flurry of activity warranting an update.

Smith is a Michigan prisoner serving a sentence that’s likely to keep him in jail until he dies.

He also claims that in 1997 Sean “Diddy” Combs raped him, and as a result of that rape, he was the target of two false rape charges by Wayne County, Michigan Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy

Wayne County includes Detroit.

Derrick is a master manipulator, so his story initially looked legitimate. He provided the police report below.

Except, it’s not a police report- more a memo- and the Detroit Police Department, where this memo supposedly originated, had no documentation of any investigation.

He also claimed that Kym Worthy had a financial interest in Bad Boy Records, only the State of Michigan had no evidence of this.

One by one, documents Derrick provided me turned out to be bogus.

His story fell apart, and last year, I participated in the Casefiles podcast Suing Diddy, hosted by Jack Laurence.

In the summer, Derrick threatened to sue me.