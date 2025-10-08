President Andrew Jackson ended the practice of debtor’s prison on the federal level

While the practice is archaic an obsolete, it remains dynamic in American family courts.

Take Eddie Engels from Chicago, Illinois. On Monday October 6, 2025, he was set to appear in front of Judge Regina Scannicchio with jail as an option for an unpaid guardian ad litem bill.

Judge Regina Scannicchio

The hearing was postponed at the last minute, but the potential jailing remains.

Judge Scannacchio’s order summoning Eddie to her courtroom on Monday.

Eddie was ordered to pay over $20,000 in installments of approximately $2,000 per month to the guardian ad litem (GAL) on his child custody case, Pamela Kuzniar.

Ms. Kuzniar did not respond to an email for comment.

Eddie did not hire Kuzniar; instead, she was hoisted on him by the court.

At one time, Eddie would have had no trouble paying this bill; he was a successful entrepreneur living in a posh neighborhood in Chicago. This child custody case has dragged on since 2014. It has taken nearly everything from him.

The father, once a millionaire entrepreneur, is now teetering on the brink of bankruptcy — because an essential part of DPDS Lawfare is driving the Republican into bankruptcy with all the fees.

Kuzniar is at the heart of his destruction. His ex-girlfriend, Feliza Castro, has a documented history of drug abuse, through several failed drug tests. She once attacked a cop in a fit of rage, but the court, after initially giving Eddie physical custody, has given her sole custody.

Kuzniar has sided with Castro since she was appointed.

As such, the court wants Eddie to pay tens of thousands to the person who helped ruin his life.

There’s an added eight-hundred-pound gorilla in this case. Feliza has asked the court to send her daughter to boarding school in Switzerland.

Feliza wanted this move so much that she filed an emergency motion.

I reached out to Karen Conti, Castro’s attorney, but she did not respond to my voicemail and email.

The court hasn’t granted her this motion yet, but the implications are clear.

Castro doesn’t deserve sole custody. She’s a terrible mother willing to send her daughter to another continent to avoid the responsibility of raising her.

The court, rather than cleaning up its own mistake, has its sights set on Eddie.