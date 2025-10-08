Michael Volpe Investigates

Lee Granade
Wow. I have seen and written on this as well in SC. Even pulled the records of how much a county was spending in lawyer fees to try to defend itself against this unconstitutional practice - it was over $300k. Great reporting, Michael

Karen Riordan
The GAL is a racket unto itself. It’s a runaway train- it’s over fir the targeted parent as soon as they’re appointed - I protested the appointment of my GAL - never got a list of 15 choices, one option only, with a contract that states “this contract supersedes state mandates” and then stamps it confidential - I have it in writing to my attorney and the court appointed her “without an agreement”

After being appointed for two months and meeting with me twice, she refused to meet with me for the duration of litigation which went on for three years as she collected $400/hr Never are parents informed that GALs are simply attorneys - as if another attorney is needed They are not child experts by any standard

They are a weapon of the court to swing outcomes resulting in child abuse and the theft of marital funds - and then they try to take your liberty

Even if you have nothing they’ll put you in jail, knowing there’s a good chance friends or family will bail you out and make the payment Then they’ll use that payment as evidence that you really could pay after all

Thank you Michael for your dedication to family court atrocities and abuse of power

