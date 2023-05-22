John Gotti was tried and convicted under the RICO statute.

In March 2021, I wrote on my previous blog that the St. Louis family court system is a criminal enterprise and should be prosecuted under RICO, the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

In order to prove RICO, a prosecutor must establish that there is an ongoing organized criminal enterprise, the defendants are a part of it, and they have committed at least two crimes in the last ten years in support of that enterprise. This is what is called a "pattern of racketeering," under RICO, and the crimes are referred to as "predicate acts." The crimes range from murder, extortion, bribery, obstruction of justice, child trafficking, slavery, and murder. In this case, the best evidence that there is an ongoing criminal enterprise is the notorious Zoom Conference call from January 27, 2021.

The notorious Zoom conference was central to the argument.

Not only do the GALs appear to be scheming in several potential criminal acts including tax evasion, but they seem to acknowledge they are part of a larger criminal conspiracy. "This threatens to take down the entire system," Sarah Pleban says.

Then and now, I warn people about overusing RICO. There is an excellent twitter account Bad Legal Takes (@badlegaltakes) and one of the most commonly cited bad legal takes is misusing RICO.

RICO requires many specific things to be proven, and most laymen believe that something very wrong is enough to prove RICO.

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It is not.

It requires proving that an organized criminal enterprise- even an enterprise of one person- exists. It then requires proof that each defendant is a part of this criminal enterprise. Finally, it requires that each defendant commit at least two crimes- predicate acts- in furtherance of this organized criminal enterprise.

That’s a lot more than merely showing something really bad happened.

Still, Daily Docket News is in agreement with me that what is happening in St. Louis family courts is an example of RICO.