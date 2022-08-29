Elaine Pudlowski, without her Daily Docket News wouldn’t exist

Daily Docket News (DDN) seems to be gaining a rhythm.

Its fourth edition came out this morning, and it appears that a new edition will come out every second Monday: unless the court mafia figures out how to shut it down.

This week was another long and eventful edition for the mercurial and mysterious newsletter.

“Daily Docket News is dedicated to shine light on the grave injustices taking place in the family court in multiple states including the State of Missouri. Our news coverage extends to the most devastated regions of our country with boots on the ground seeking out the truth. Each edition we run is focused on a different state where corruption runs deep. It has been a national scandal for decades in which family courts in this country systematically failed to protect our children from physical, emotional, and sexual abuse by predatory parents. What is equally scandalous is the silence on the coverage of this unimaginable atrocity. It is a dreadful reality of child trafficking through the family courts in the United States of America.” It began.

It focused again on the Heimburger case: where a former NFL football player is attempting some child trafficking.

Daily Docket News legal team is currently probing deep into the Heimburger v. Heimburger, Case No. UNKNOWN, filed UNKNOWN, in the Saint Louis County Circuit Court, in which the host of the infamous, 01-27-2021, Zoom meeting, Sarah S. Pleben, Esq., is acting GAL. In Evita Tolu v. James D. Reid, PH.D. et al, Case No. ED109721, filed 06/14/2021, in the Eastern District Circuit Court of Appeal, the court held that there are no statutes or rules that authorizes a trial court to appoint a psychiatrist or psychologist to serve as the court's independent mental health expert in dissolution or child custody proceedings. Yet in this divorce case, James D. Reid, Ph.D. is back in the game trafficking NFL star Craig Heimburger and Dawn Heimburger’s three children through his fabricated evaluation reports. It is astonishing how corrupt court involved professionals are caught red handed committing unthinkable acts on Missouri children, claim immunity, and then just carry on doing it again and again. Judge Julia P. Lasater, as with all MCM judges, failed or intentionally did not follow the law. Judge Julia P. Lasater appears to be suffering from an acute God Complex. Sarah S. Pleben brought James D. Reid into the case to fabricate a fake diagnosis of Dawn Heimburger with borderline personality disorder, narcissism, psychopathy, and all other imaginable histrionic disorders to take away from Dawn Heimburger her three children. Judge Julia P. Lasater, Sarah S. Pleben, Esq., and James D. Reid, Ph.D. are working as a team to milk the Heimburger’s of every dollar left in their bank account. Judge Julia P. Lasater did not read the decision in Tolu v. Reid, which prohibits the court from appointing a psychologist pursuant to Rule 60.01. James D. Reid, Ph.D. was appointed by Judge Julia P. Lasater pursuant to Rule 60.01. Any order under this Rule 60.01(a) may be made only on motion for good cause shown, upon notice to the person against whom the order is sought and to all other parties. The necessity of a motion as an express condition to entry of a Rule 60.01(a) order is consistent with the fact that Rule 60.01 is an authorized means for conducting discovery whereby one party asks another party to submit to a physical or mental examination by a privately retained expert of the party who seeks such an appointment. Such expert shall be deemed the witness of the party procuring the examination unless called as a witness in court by the opposing party. There was no such motion made in this case and there was no good cause shown for James D. Reid, Ph.D. appointment. Corruption runs rampant in Missouri courts. Is Judge Julia P. Lasater a perfect example of wasted taxpayers’ money? Is Judge Julia P. Lasater aiding and abetting criminal activity? Is Judge Julia P. Lasater dangerous? Should all Judge Julia P. Lasater cases, past and present, be reviewed for judicial misconduct? Should Judge Julia P. Lasater be immediately removed from the bench, stripped of her government pension, and put behind bars? Will Governor Michael L. Parson take the lead in exterminating the MCM by pushing change to Missouri laws in removing immunity from all court involved professionals like other state governors have done to protect their children? Are there any legislators in Missouri with a backbone, who will sponsor ‘MIKAELA’S LAW’ which has been largely ignored, or are they all spineless worthless self-serving public servants that must be removed from their office? Should every current Missouri Senator and House Representative be replaced when their term expires and only be remembered for their failure to protect Missouri children? You be the Judge.

It also touched upon the Haynes V Haynes case, where a girl killed herself rather than be forced to spend time with the father who was molesting her.

Daily Docket News legal team continues delving deep into the Haynes v. Haynes, Case No. 13RI-CV00554, filed 12/10/2013 in the Ripley County Circuit Court. Yes, this is the very court that took Mikaela Ann Haynes’ life and now is plotting to kill her little sister. After every judge in the circuit was disqualified, Judge Gary A. Kamp, long time member of the MCM, was assigned by the Missouri Supreme Court, which does not surprise us based on their debatable history of misconduct and lack of any judicial thought process. Judge Gary A. Kamp Overrules Missouri Constitution to Protect Child Molesters and intentionally puts Mikaela Ann Haynes’ little sister in grave danger. Judge Gary A. Kamp appears to be suffering from an acute God Complex. Please share the link below with everyone you know who believes in ‘Child’s Lives Matter’. Could the only explanation for Judge Gary A. Kamp to side with a convicted incarcerated pedophile is that the Judge Gary A. Kamp must be protecting his own kind? Judge Gary A. Kamp spends more time masturbating during hearings than listening to the court proceedings. Now that the dishonesty is being exposed, corrupt Missouri judges are being sued. Is Judge Gary A. Kamp a perfect example of wasted taxpayers’ money? Is Judge Gary A. Kamp aiding and abetting criminal activity? Is Judge Gary A. Kamp dangerous to society? Should all Judge Gary A. Kamp cases, past and present, be reviewed for judicial misconduct on his part? Should Judge Gary A. Kamp be immediately removed from the bench, stripped of his government pension, and put behind bars? You be the Judge.

While it’s good to see DDN continue to put the focus on these important cases, DDN also gave an adjective which I do not agree with.