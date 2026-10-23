Michael Volpe Investigates

Michael Volpe Investigates

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
3d

Children cannot appeal their way out of terror. Adults hire lawyers, file papers, and debate parental rights while the children must live inside whatever happens next. That imbalance becomes monstrous when every protest can be repackaged as proof that stronger intervention is necessary. The more frightened the child, the more determined the machinery becomes to force compliance. Such reasoning can make a custody theory impossible to disprove, with the child paying for every mistake. Judge Renee Stackhouse should have to answer that danger with evidence. A hospital assessment must serve the children’s safety, not become a processing station for carrying out a predetermined custody outcome.

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Cindy Wuthrich's avatar
Cindy Wuthrich
3d

Please tell me they were not taken. This is so horrible and they are my friends. I used to babysit those kids. He is an abuser. What can be done! And Courtney is the best mom. And Michael and Lindsey are terrific grandparents. I have been praying all day

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