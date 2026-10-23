After weeks of scrambling, San Diego Judge Renee Stackhouse may get her wish.

We are hours away from a Mengeleesque experiment to determine how much abuse a six- and seven-year-old can take.

Bryan Mineo is a con artist who abuses his kids.

For years, he largely ignored his kids, spending time in the Cayman Islands instead.

While he galivanted around the globe, his kids were raised by their mother, Courtney Clifford.

Courtney lives in Arizona; Bryan lives in California, where the custody case is.

In the last year, he hired an attorney, Catie Young, who argued that the kids didn’t want to see him because their mom was poisoning them against him.

His kids are aged six and seven.

“Either the court acts now to repair the relationship with father, or the relationship will likely be damaged forever,” Young stated to the judge melodramatically in a June 2026 hearing.

Young graduated from Thomas Jefferson School of Law, an unaccredited law school in Southern California.

That’s where Judge Renee Stackhouse also graduated from; it’s also the alma mater of Erica Bloom, who was recently appointed the minor’s counsel.

Together, they have schemed to take those kids away from their mom and give them to their abusive dad.

If you don’t believe Bryan is abusive, just listen to the kids during a custody exchange in July 2026.

For months, everyone has been wrangling legally to force the kids into a situation they fear so much they’ve even threatened suicide.

On September 18, 2026, Judge Stackhouse issued an order giving Bryan sole custody.

From the evil judge’s order

A California Appeal’s Court temporarily blocked the order but then denied the appeal.

The case has been sent to the California Supreme Court, and Courtney’s attorney asked for a stay, but that court has yet to rule.

Barring a legal miracle, Judge Mengele will have her wish. Later today, two kids will report to Phoenix Children’s Hospital to assess why don’t want to be abused, and after that, they will be handed to their abuser.

Bryan Mineo

Update:

After this was published, I received video of the kids inside Phoenix Children’s Hospital. In one video, both look scared with his daughter begging not to go.

In the other, both are heard begging, “I don’t want to go; I want to stay with my mom.”