I popped into a hearing to listen in as child protective services (CPS) caseworkers did everything right and saved a child, however, the enormous power they demonstrated in this hearing should frighten everyone.
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CPS exercises enormous power but saves child
Check out this hearing and its implications for CPS reform.
Apr 02, 2026
∙ Paid
Michael Volpe Investigates
I give voice to the voiceless with true original reporting on topics the rest of the media is too afraid or lazy to cover.I give voice to the voiceless with true original reporting on topics the rest of the media is too afraid or lazy to cover.
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