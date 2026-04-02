Michael Volpe Investigates

Michael Volpe Investigates

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CPS exercises enormous power but saves child

Check out this hearing and its implications for CPS reform.
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Michael Volpe
Apr 02, 2026
∙ Paid

I popped into a hearing to listen in as child protective services (CPS) caseworkers did everything right and saved a child, however, the enormous power they demonstrated in this hearing should frighten everyone.

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