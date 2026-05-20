Central Illinois ready to trump up charges against me to protect child molesters

Note: check out the recording above- a recording a Peru, Illinois cop believes is illegal.

Having already jailed one person, the central Illinois Pedophile Protection Program (PPP) has set its sights on me, ready to trump up new charges to protect a suspected child molester.

On May 1, 2026, I published an article entitled Another suspected child molester gets custody in Illinois.

After that publication, the court has sealed most of the records. A protective mother has gone to jail, and I may soon be indicted.

In that article, I presented evidence that David Suarez admitted to watching porn. The child disclosed sexual abuse to multiple mandated reporters, and a pediatrician testified about redness in the private parts consistent with forced penetration.

From the pediatrician’s testimony

Despite that evidence, David was granted sole custody, while his ex-wife, Bridget Suarez, got a few hours of supervised visits weekly.

Days after the article’s publication, David Suarez filed a motion, arguing that I released sensitive information from the guardian ad litem (GAL) report, blaming it on Bridget.

From the motion

The judge, Carla Wheeler, then held an emergency hearing and sentenced Bridget to three days in jail, including part of Mother’s Day.

From the McLean County Clerk of Court docket, including a criminal contempt finding which put Bridget in jail temporarily.

On May 8, 2026, I received four calls from Officer Joseph Pienta of the Peru Police Department (PPD). I didn’t return the calls.

Officer Pienta didn’t state the reason for his call in his voicemails; however, a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request shed more light.

I received information about every police report Officer Pienta filed from April 27, 2026, through May 12, 2026.

None of the reports were released however, the records listed two reports for battery and one for eavesdropping.

Illinois is a two-party consent state, and Officer Pienta referred my case to the local State’s Attorney’s Office, the equivalent of a District Attorney, for eavesdropping charges.

While the custody case is in McLean County, Peru, Illinois- a town of approximately ten thousand people- is primarily in LaSalle County with a small part in Bureau County.

The current LaSalle County State’s Attorney, the elected official, is Joseph Navarro.

Pienta is wrong on the law, and more importantly, this investigation is part of the cover-up.

The current Illinois statute states that a person commits eavesdropping when they, “knowingly and intentionally uses an eavesdropping device ‘in a surreptitious manner’ to record a ‘private conversation’”

A private conversation is, “an oral communication where one or more parties intended the communication to be private under circumstances reasonably justifying that expectation (emphasis mine).”

In this case, I identified myself as a journalist working on a story about his child custody case. I then asked questions which he dodged.

A conversation with a journalist is presumed on the record unless agreed otherwise.

A recording is the best way to capture an on the record conversation. No reasonable person could think this was private.

Pienta is trying to criminalize the act of journalism, which includes news gathering.

Had the conversation not been recorded, Suarez could have claimed he was being misquoted or taken out of context.

Except in context, he sounds guilty, which is why he’s trying to criminalize the conversation.

Call to Action

Flip the script and help me expose the Pedophile Protection Program in central Illinois. Check out the fundraiser and help me write dozens of stories to expose the rot which would rather target journalists and protective moms than child molesters.